Coeur d'Alene Police Officer released from hospital after being shot in the line of duty

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is pleased to announce that Officer Charles Hatley was released from Kootenai Health this morning at about 10:15 a.m. Officer Hatley is doing well and will be able to continue his recovery with his family.

We would like to thank the citizens of Coeur d'Alene along with the greater Inland Northwest Community for the continued support Officer Hatley and the Coeur d'Alene Police Department has received through this stressful incident.

Officer Hatley suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen Tuesday evening during a traffic stop.

