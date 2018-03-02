Coeur d'Alene Police Officer released from hospital after being shot in the line of duty

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was