Georgia governor signs bill used to punish Delta for cutting tie - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Georgia governor signs bill used to punish Delta for cutting ties with NRA

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on Georgia lawmakers' decision to punish Delta Air Lines for cutting ties with the National Rifle Association (all times local):
 
1:45 p.m.
 
A Delta Air Lines spokesman confirms only 13 members of the National Rifle Association bought discounted tickets using a perk later withdrawn by the airline following the school massacre in Florida.
 
Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter said Friday the discounted fares had been available for a short time and were only for NRA members purchasing flights to the group's 2018 convention in Dallas.
 
Delta's decision last weekend to stop the discounted fares for the NRA triggered a showdown with pro-gun Republican lawmakers in Georgia. The legislature stripped a tax break on jet fuel from a broader tax bill Thursday after GOP Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle vowed to punish Delta for crossing the NRA.
 
Delta CEO Ed Bastian insisted Friday "we are not taking sides" in the gun debate.
 
___
 
12:15 p.m.
 
The Georgia Republican who led the charge for pro-gun lawmakers to punish Delta Air Lines says they were defending the values of "ridiculed and belittled" conservatives.
 
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle called Delta a "beloved bedrock" of Georgia's economy in an opinion piece published Friday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But he said Delta's decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association sent a clear message to conservatives that "we find your views deplorable."
 
Cagle wrote: "We cannot continue to allow large companies to treat conservatives differently than other customers."
 
GOP Gov. Nathan Deal has blamed election-year posturing for the Delta controversy. Deal is term-limited and Cagle is a leading Republican candidate to succeed him.
 
Delta CEO Ed Bastian insisted Friday "we are not taking sides" in the gun debate.
 
___
 
11:45 a.m.
 
Georgia's governor has signed into law a sweeping tax bill that Republican lawmakers amended to punish Delta Air Lines for cutting ties with the National Rifle Association.
 
GOP Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted Friday that he swiftly signed the measure so Georgia taxpayers could benefit as soon as they file 2017 tax returns. He made no mention of the Delta controversy.
 
Pro-gun Republicans in the state House and Senate voted Thursday to approve the broader tax measure after GOP lawmakers eliminated a proposed tax exemption on jet fuel. The prime beneficiary would have been Atlanta-based Delta, which angered lawmakers with its decision to end fare discounts to NRA members.
 
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and other GOP lawmakers vowed to punish Delta by killing the tax break.
 
___
 
10:15 a.m.
 
The CEO of Delta Air Lines says "we are not taking sides" in the national debate over guns despite the company's decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association following the school massacre in Florida.
 
Delta released an internal memo Friday that CEO Ed Bastian sent employees after Georgia lawmakers voted to deny the Atlanta-based airline a tax break as punishment for crossing the NRA.
 
Bastian says: "Our objective in removing any implied affiliation with the NRA was to remove Delta from this debate."
 
The move backfired. The Republican-led Georgia legislature moved swiftly to eliminate a proposed tax exemption on jet fuel from a broader tax bill that passed Thursday.
 
State Sen. Michael Williams, a GOP candidate for governor, told "Fox & Friends" on Friday: "We had to send a message."
 
___
 
1:25 a.m.
 
Delta Air Lines has been subjected to swift political retribution in its home state of Georgia for crossing the National Rifle Association.
 
Republicans in the Georgia legislature voted by wide margins Thursday to kill a jet fuel tax break that would have directly benefited Atlanta-based Delta. It happened five days after the airline said it would end discounted fares to NRA members in the wake of the Feb. 14 school massacre in Florida.
 
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican, told reporters he hoped Delta was "better at flying airplanes than making P.R. announcements."
 
The airline's decision outraged pro-gun lawmakers. GOP Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle vowed to fight back. Republicans made good on that promise with their votes Thursday.
 
Critics have warned the decision to punish Delta could damage Georgia's business-friendly reputation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane

    Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-03-02 15:11:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

    >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-03-02 05:50:20 GMT
    Courtesy Yossi GalloCourtesy Yossi Gallo
    Courtesy Yossi GalloCourtesy Yossi Gallo

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food. 

    >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food. 

    >>

  • Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

    Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

    Friday, March 2 2018 2:02 AM EST2018-03-02 07:02:47 GMT
    Moses Lake Police Dept.Moses Lake Police Dept.
    Moses Lake Police Dept.Moses Lake Police Dept.

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.  On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.  On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years

    Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-03-02 23:07:17 GMT
    San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin StatioSan Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Statio
    Morongo Basin Sheriff StationMorongo Basin Sheriff Station

    JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide. 

    >>

    JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide. 

    >>

  • Operation Human Freight: Dozens arrested in operation to rescue people caught up in human trafficking

    Operation Human Freight: Dozens arrested in operation to rescue people caught up in human trafficking

    Friday, March 2 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-03-02 22:53:28 GMT

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Lakewood Police detectives arrested nearly a dozen people during an overnight operation dubbed “Operation Human Freight.” The nighttime law enforcement operation used undercover detectives to try and rescue people caught up in human trafficking and prostitution. “It’s about ending the cycle of human trafficking, “says WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “This operation not only 

    >>

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Lakewood Police detectives arrested nearly a dozen people during an overnight operation dubbed “Operation Human Freight.” The nighttime law enforcement operation used undercover detectives to try and rescue people caught up in human trafficking and prostitution. “It’s about ending the cycle of human trafficking, “says WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “This operation not only 

    >>

  • Idaho couple dies of CO poisoning

    Idaho couple dies of CO poisoning

    Friday, March 2 2018 5:43 PM EST2018-03-02 22:43:55 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Fire department units from Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai Fire and Rescue responded Thursday night for a possible cardiac arrest. When crews arrived on scene they found that two occupants had been overcome by Carbon Monoxide (CO). A man and a woman were found in their home by family members after the couple had missed a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day. Crews found CO levels over 280 ppm on the main level and 356 ppm in the basement. 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Fire department units from Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai Fire and Rescue responded Thursday night for a possible cardiac arrest. When crews arrived on scene they found that two occupants had been overcome by Carbon Monoxide (CO). A man and a woman were found in their home by family members after the couple had missed a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day. Crews found CO levels over 280 ppm on the main level and 356 ppm in the basement. 

    >>
    •   