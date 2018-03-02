Prosecutors seeking death penalty in cab driver's murder - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Prosecutors seeking death penalty in cab driver's murder

Gagan Singh was repeatedly stabbed when he offered his cab driving services to Jacob Corban Coleman Gagan Singh was repeatedly stabbed when he offered his cab driving services to Jacob Corban Coleman
Jacob Corban Coleman is suspected of repeatedly stabbing a cab driver and letting him slowly bleed to death. Jacob Corban Coleman is suspected of repeatedly stabbing a cab driver and letting him slowly bleed to death.

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho prosecutor is seeking the death penalty in a case involving a Washington state man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a cab driver and letting him slowly bleed to death.
 
The Bonner County Daily Bee reports Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall filed the notice on Tuesday, making Jacob Corban Coleman's defense aware of the state's plans to prove aggravating factors in the killing of 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh.
 
Authorities believe Singh picked up Coleman on Aug. 28, 2017, but stopped the cab in Kootenai, Idaho when he suspected Coleman didn't have a destination. Police say Coleman then stabbed Singh.
 
Coleman pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in November.
 
Coleman's trial is scheduled for April.
 
___
 
Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   