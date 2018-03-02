Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecakePosted: Updated:
Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.>>
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.>>
Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was>>
Wife suspected of shooting husband found unconscious in car
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman suspected of shooting her husband was found unconscious in a vehicle parked at a cemetery. The News Tribune reports that the 59-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a passerby spotted her. Police say it appeared she had taken several pills. She is expected to recover.>>
Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater
WORLEY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they>>
Police: Woman in custody after attempting to kidnap child at Kirkland park
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington. Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon. Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy. The child's mother was in a vehicle with>>
Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.>>
Operation Human Freight: Dozens arrested in operation to rescue people caught up in human trafficking
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Lakewood Police detectives arrested nearly a dozen people during an overnight operation dubbed “Operation Human Freight.” The nighttime law enforcement operation used undercover detectives to try and rescue people caught up in human trafficking and prostitution. “It’s about ending the cycle of human trafficking, “says WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “This operation not only>>
Idaho couple dies of CO poisoning
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Fire department units from Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai Fire and Rescue responded Thursday night for a possible cardiac arrest. When crews arrived on scene they found that two occupants had been overcome by Carbon Monoxide (CO). A man and a woman were found in their home by family members after the couple had missed a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day. Crews found CO levels over 280 ppm on the main level and 356 ppm in the basement.>>
Groups, US reach settlement on predator-killing poisons
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - U.S. officials have agreed to complete a study on how two predator-killing poisons could be affecting federally protected species as part of the settlement of a lawsuit filed by environmental and animal-welfare groups. The agreement filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to complete consultations with the Environmental Protection Agency by the end of 2021 on the two poisons>>
Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake
NEW YORK (AP) - A Russian native from Brooklyn has been accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake and then stealing her identity and other property. Forty-two-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova was arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder, burglary, assault and other charges. She was arrested in March last year. Her lawyer declined to comment. Prosecutors say Nasyrova visited the Queens home of the fellow Russian speaking victim in 2016 bearing a cheesecake tainted with...>>
Prosecutors seeking death penalty in cab driver's murder
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho prosecutor is seeking the death penalty in a case involving a Washington state man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a cab driver and letting him slowly bleed to death. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall filed the notice on Tuesday, making Jacob Corban Coleman's defense aware of the state's plans to prove aggravating factors in the killing of 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh.>>
Georgia governor signs bill used to punish Delta for cutting ties with NRA
ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on Georgia lawmakers' decision to punish Delta Air Lines for cutting ties with the National Rifle Association (all times local): 1:45 p.m. A Delta Air Lines spokesman confirms only 13 members of the National Rifle Association bought discounted tickets using a perk later withdrawn by the airline following the school massacre in Florida.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police Officer released from hospital after being shot in the line of duty
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is pleased to announce that Officer Charles Hatley was released from Kootenai Health this morning at about 10:15 a.m. Officer Hatley is doing well and will be able to continue his recovery with his family. We would like to thank the citizens of Coeur d'Alene along with the greater Inland Northwest Community for the continued support Officer Hatley and the Coeur d'Alene Police Department has received.>>
Idaho Senate advances stand-your-ground law to expand definition of justifiable homicide
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's Senate has approved legislation that would codify existing case law surrounding protections for a person who uses deadly force under a serious threat of harm. All of the Senate's Republican members agreed on Friday to send SB 1313 to the House with just six Democratic members voting against.>>
Idaho lawmakers declare pornography a public health risk
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A group of Idaho lawmakers has signed off on a proposal declaring pornography a public health risk. The House State Affairs Committee advanced the resolution on Friday. The bill now goes to the House floor for debate. The resolution does not call for a ban but rather urges state agencies and local officials to recognize the need for education, research and possible policy changes to protect Idahoans - particularly teenagers - from pornography.>>
