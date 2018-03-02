Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years

Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces.

Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide. According to the release, they were found with "an inadequate amount of food and were living in an unsuitable and unsafe environment." Children and Family Service has since taken custody of the children.

The parents, 51-year-old Mona Kirk, and 73-year-old Daniel Panico, were arrested on charges of willful cruelty to a child. Their bail is set at $100,000.

Cindy Bachman, San Bernardino Sheriff spokeswoman, told CNN that Panico was living in the trailer while Kirk was living in the box with the three children.

Bachman said the children did not require any medical attention and deputies were not aware of any other abuse.

San Bernardino County Capt. Trevis Newport said in a tweet that the children were not being held captive in the box, but the family was living in a confined area without running water, electricity or heat.