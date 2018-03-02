Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she checked her email the following day, Hightower said her app took her to the trash folder, where she saw an email sent from her account with an attachment.

When she opened the attachment, “My heart dropped,” Hightower told the Times. It was a video the 24-year-old had recorded of her engaging in sex acts. Hightower said her face was visible in parts of the video.

When Hightower looked at who the email was sent to, she discovered that it was the T-Mobile employee, Roberto Aramis Sanchez Ramos. Hightower called police and Ramos was arrested. 26-year-old Ramos pleaded guilty to a computer offense charge and was sentenced to six months in jail. He was released from the Pinellas County Jail in October.

Hightower tells the Times she is now suing Ramos and Global Innovative Group, the company that operates the store, for negligence. She is claiming that the invasion of privacy caused her mental anguish and emotional stress.

The Times reached out to the owner of Global Innovative Group and Ramos, but could not be reached for comment.

According to the Times, the negligence part of the lawsuit stems from Ramos’ prior arrests while working in retail. Ramos was arrested in 2013 on charges of grand theft after police said he stole two iPads from a Walmart in Largo.

In 2016, Ramos pleaded guilty to scheming to defraud a T-Mobile store, also in Largo.

Hightower’s biggest concern was whether the stolen video made it online.

"My thought was just like where did the video go? What happened after that?" she told the Times. "That was my main concern ... I didn’t want the video out there in the public."

"Your email is on your phone, people store their bank information on their phone, people do work over their phone," said Hightower’s attorney, Christopher Klemawesch. “The question is not why did she have this on her phone. The question is why is this store employing this person and allowing him to access her private materials?”