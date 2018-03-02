Florida middle school teacher accused of having sex with 8th-gra - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Florida middle school teacher accused of having sex with 8th-grade boy

Posted: Updated:
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -

A middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old student in Florida.

Stephanie Peterson, a science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, faces a charge of sexual battery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Stephanie Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, began sending nude photographs to the 14-year-old through Instagram and the relationship continued to escalate. 

The sheriff's office said that Peterson began coming to the boy’s house at night, picking him up at around 11 p.m. and returning him to his home between 1-2 a.m.

Deputies say Peterson would also buy the boy marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The boy’s grades began to fall once the relationship with Peterson began.

Peterson faces two charges of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor. She is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail at the Volusia County Jail.

She resigned her position at the school on Monday, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

