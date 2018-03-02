Washington groups push carbon-pricing ballot measure

(AP) - A coalition of environmental, labor and social justice groups is pushing forward with a citizens' initiative to put a price on carbon emissions.



The groups said they submitted a proposed initiative Friday to the secretary of state.



The move comes a day after a carbon tax bill pushed by Gov. Jay Inslee stalled in the state Senate.



The proposal would charge $15 per metric ton of carbon content of fossil fuels and electricity sold or used in the state starting in 2020. It would increase the next year by $2 a year until the state meets its carbon emissions reduction goal for 2035.



Sponsors say they'll use about 1,000 volunteers as well as paid workers to collect nearly 260,000 signatures need to get the measure certified for the November ballot.



Aiko Schaefer, who directs the Front and Centered coalition, says the initiative would hold corporate polluters accountable while investing in solutions that protect health, water and forests.

3/2/2018 3:04:55 PM (GMT -8:00)