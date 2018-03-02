Pastor: Loaded gun found in day care student's lunch bag - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pastor: Loaded gun found in day care student's lunch bag

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -

 (AP) - A pastor of a church day care in South Carolina says a teacher found a loaded gun in a student's lunch bag and safely confiscated it.
  
Lake Bowen Baptist Pastor Brad Atkins to the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg it appears the child's mother put the gun in a zippered outer pouch but forgot to remove it when she dropped off her child Wednesday.
  
Atkins says the woman had a concealed weapons permit and was carrying the gun after someone tried to carjack her husband. The pastor says her husband was out of town this week, so she was more concerned about her safety.
  
Atkins says staff and other parents at the daycare are happy the gun was found safely and the situation was handled appropriately. He did not give the woman's name.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/2/2018 12:17:02 PM (GMT -8:00)

