CDC: 114 pediatric deaths this flu season

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 17 more children have died due to the flu, bringing the total to 114 pediatric deaths this season. The latest report includes data from Feb. 18- to 24.

The CDC says flu activity is down significantly for the second consecutive week, but activity will likely continue for several more weeks. According to the CDC, the overall proportion of influenza A --the predominant virus-- is declining, but the proportion of influenza B is increasing.

Overall, the percentage of specimens testing positive for influenza has decreased. However, the hospitalization rate for influenza-like illness continues to be at the highest levels recorded with a rate of 81.7 per 100,000 population.

The highest rate of hospitalization this flu season continues to be adults aged 65 and over, with 350.7 per 100,000 population. Children 4-years-old and under report a hospitalization rate of 57.8 per 100,000 population.

Spokane Regional Health District requires hospitals to report laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations. 488 lab-confirmed influenza hospitalizations have been reported since September 2017

Idaho and Washington are showing low influenza-like activity, according to the CDC. Unfortunately, 32 states other are still experiencing high influenza activity.