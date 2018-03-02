Woman fatally shot, man wounded in vineyard near Prosser

(AP) - Authorities say a 42-year-old woman was fatally shot in a vineyard outside of Prosser.



The Tri-City Herald reports Benton County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the vineyard Thursday evening and found a woman from Sunnyside dead with multiple gunshot wounds.



Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says deputies also discovered a 46-year-old Mabton man with a single gunshot wound in the head.



Hatcher says the man was unresponsive, but still breathing. The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.



Hatcher says a handgun was found at the scene.



Authorities say they are investigating the incident as a homicide-suicide.



No further information was available.



