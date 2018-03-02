Local company rescues man headed for assisted living facility abandoned by movers

A man in the process of moving to an assisted living facility, suddenly found himself in a panic on Friday. The movers he counted on, bailed, hours before moving day. That's when he said, "Help Me Hayley."



"I have congestive heart failure," said Andrew St. John. "It's worsening."



St. John says his body is failing him.



"There's always a heart transplant option, but I'm not going to do that," he said. "I told them I'm sticking with the heart I came with."



In addition to heart trouble's, St. John also has arthritis and is diabetic. He needs several medications. He was told he needed to move to an assisted living facility.



"My life definitely depends on this move," he said. "An independent place like this is not good for someone who needs as much care as I do."



So when he found an assisted living facility with an opening, he eagerly grabbed it.



"I'm excited about a new place and having people help do the things I'm not able to do anymore," he said.



But that excitement shifted to absolute panic.



"I had movers arranged," he said. "They called me yesterday evening and said they couldn't make it. I was told (Hayley) helps people in crisis. I'm definitely in a crisis."



St. John was stuck, he felt like he had no where to turn. That's when he called Hayley, and Hayley called DeVries Moving, Packing and Storage.



Hayley reached out to DeVries and spoke with Russ Velez. Less than five minutes after connecting with Velez, he was rounding up a crew to help.



HG: "You dropped everything for a stranger."

"We want to help," Velez said. "It's all about the community we live in. We love to be able to help people."



DeVries agreeing to take care of the heavy lifting, so St. John can focus on a different kind.



"I'm so grateful," St. John said.