Man brandishing gun near River Park Square arrested by Spokane Police

Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.>>
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.>>
Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was>>
Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.>>
Wife suspected of shooting husband found unconscious in car
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman suspected of shooting her husband was found unconscious in a vehicle parked at a cemetery. The News Tribune reports that the 59-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a passerby spotted her. Police say it appeared she had taken several pills. She is expected to recover.>>
Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater
WORLEY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they>>
Man brandishing gun near River Park Square arrested by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested>>
Local company rescues man headed for assisted living facility abandoned by movers
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man in the process of moving to an assisted living facility, suddenly found himself in a panic on Friday. The movers he counted on, bailed, hours before moving day. That's when he said, "Help Me Hayley." "I have congestive heart failure," said Andrew St. John. "It's worsening." St. John says his body is failing him. "There's always a heart transplant option, but I'm not going to do that," he said. "I told them I'm sticking>>
Texas man gets 3 years for fake immigration services
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A Texas man has been sentenced to three years in prison after scamming immigrants by saying he could get them legal status for money. Federal prosecutors in Seattle say that from late 2011 until spring 2015, 50-year-old Alejandro Gurany of El Paso falsely claimed to work for a government immigration office. Investigators identified more than 30 people in Washington state and Ohio who were cheated out of $140,000, but they suspect there were additional victims>>
Woman fatally shot, man wounded in vineyard near Prosser
PROSSER, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 42-year-old woman was fatally shot in a vineyard outside of Prosser. The Tri-City Herald reports Benton County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the vineyard Thursday evening and found a woman from Sunnyside dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says deputies also discovered a 46-year-old Mabton man with a single gunshot wound in the head. Hatcher says the man was unresponsive, but still breathing. The man ...>>
Wreck found by Alabama reporter may be last American slave ship, archaeologists say
MOBILE, Ala. - Relying on historical records and accounts from old timers, an AL.com reporter in Alabama may have located the long-lost wreck of the Clotilda, the last slave ship to bring human cargo to the United States. The ship was burned nearly 160 years ago after delivering captives from what is now the west African nation of Benin to Mobile in 1860. The reporter, Ben Raines, found ship remains embedded in a river bottom weeks ago>>
CDC: 114 pediatric deaths this flu season
CDC: 114 pediatric deaths this flu seasonThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 17 more children have died due to the flu, bringing the total to 114 pediatric deaths this season. The latest report includes data from Feb. 18- to 24. The CDC says flu activity is down significantly for the second consecutive week, but activity will likely continue for several more weeks. According to the CDC, the overall proportion of influenza A --the predominant virus-- is declining, but the proportion of...>>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 17 more children have died due to the flu, bringing the total to 114 pediatric deaths this season. The latest report includes data from Feb. 18- to 24. The CDC says flu activity is down significantly for the second consecutive week, but activity will likely continue for several more weeks. According to the CDC, the overall proportion of influenza A --the predominant virus-- is declining, but the proportion of...>>
Pastor: Loaded gun found in day care student's lunch bag
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A pastor of a church day care in South Carolina says a teacher found a loaded gun in a student's lunch bag and safely confiscated it. Lake Bowen Baptist Pastor Brad Atkins to the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg it appears the child's mother put the gun in a zippered outer pouch but forgot to remove it when she dropped off her child Wednesday. Atkins says the woman had a concealed weapons permit and was carrying the gun after someone tried to>>
Washington groups push carbon-pricing ballot measure
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A coalition of environmental, labor and social justice groups is pushing forward with a citizens' initiative to put a price on carbon emissions. The groups said they submitted a proposed initiative Friday to the secretary of state. The move comes a day after a carbon tax bill pushed by Gov. Jay Inslee stalled in the state Senate. The proposal would charge $15 per metric ton of carbon content of fossil fuels and electricity sold or used in ...>>
FDA investigates Salmonella outbreak linked to kratom in 27 states
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State Department of Health announced today that people should not consume any form of kratom because it could be contaminated with Salmonella. “Salmonella infection is very serious, and it is important that people avoid consuming products that contain kratom because it could make you sick,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food>>
Florida middle school teacher accused of having sex with 8th-grade boy
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old student in Florida. Stephanie Peterson, a science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, faces a charge of sexual battery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Stephanie Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, began sending nude photographs to the 14-year-old through Instagram and the relationship continued to escalate>>
