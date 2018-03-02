Man brandishing gun near River Park Square arrested by Spokane P - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man brandishing gun near River Park Square arrested by Spokane Police

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired.

General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry.

He was uncooperative and was arrested. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane

    Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-03-02 15:11:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

    >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-03-02 05:50:20 GMT
    Courtesy Yossi GalloCourtesy Yossi Gallo
    Courtesy Yossi GalloCourtesy Yossi Gallo

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food. 

    >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food. 

    >>

  • Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

    Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

    Friday, March 2 2018 2:02 AM EST2018-03-02 07:02:47 GMT
    Moses Lake Police Dept.Moses Lake Police Dept.
    Moses Lake Police Dept.Moses Lake Police Dept.

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.  On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.  On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man brandishing gun near River Park Square arrested by Spokane Police

    Man brandishing gun near River Park Square arrested by Spokane Police

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:48 PM EST2018-03-03 02:48:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested

    >>

  • Local company rescues man headed for assisted living facility abandoned by movers

    Local company rescues man headed for assisted living facility abandoned by movers

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-03-03 01:58:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man in the process of moving to an assisted living facility, suddenly found himself in a panic on Friday. The movers he counted on, bailed, hours before moving day. That's when he said, "Help Me Hayley." "I have congestive heart failure," said Andrew St. John. "It's worsening." St. John says his body is failing him. "There's always a heart transplant option, but I'm not going to do that," he said. "I told them I'm sticking

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man in the process of moving to an assisted living facility, suddenly found himself in a panic on Friday. The movers he counted on, bailed, hours before moving day. That's when he said, "Help Me Hayley." "I have congestive heart failure," said Andrew St. John. "It's worsening." St. John says his body is failing him. "There's always a heart transplant option, but I'm not going to do that," he said. "I told them I'm sticking

    >>

  • Texas man gets 3 years for fake immigration services

    Texas man gets 3 years for fake immigration services

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-03-03 01:26:13 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A Texas man has been sentenced to three years in prison after scamming immigrants by saying he could get them legal status for money. Federal prosecutors in Seattle say that from late 2011 until spring 2015, 50-year-old Alejandro Gurany of El Paso falsely claimed to work for a government immigration office. Investigators identified more than 30 people in Washington state and Ohio who were cheated out of $140,000, but they suspect there were additional victims 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A Texas man has been sentenced to three years in prison after scamming immigrants by saying he could get them legal status for money. Federal prosecutors in Seattle say that from late 2011 until spring 2015, 50-year-old Alejandro Gurany of El Paso falsely claimed to work for a government immigration office. Investigators identified more than 30 people in Washington state and Ohio who were cheated out of $140,000, but they suspect there were additional victims 

    >>
    •   