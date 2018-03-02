Spokane Police identify man arrested for brandishing gun near Ri - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Police identify man arrested for brandishing gun near River Park Square Friday

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

UPDATE: Spokane Police confirms to KHQ that 21 year old Max Zidrashko was the armed man involved in the panic downtown Friday night near River Park Square.

Officers responded in force to a call near the Apple Store Friday evening around 6:15 p.m. of a potential active shooter, and determined no shots had been fired. River Park Square Mall security personnel provided police with a description of a person with a handgun, which was brandished. 

Officers quickly located and detained Zidrashko. He’s been booked on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon. 

No one was injured during the incident. 
__________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired.

General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry.

He was uncooperative and was arrested. 

