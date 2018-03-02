Moses Lake Police track down burglar after homeowner scares him off

Thursday afternoon, a homeowner returned to his house in the 1100 block of Abbey to find 18-year old Samuel Peppinger inside burglarizing it. Moses Lake police say Peppinger spent a considerable amount of time ransacking the house, and loading items he intended to steal into totes inside the house.

Peppinger also broke open a safe he had located in the house.

When the homeowner went inside, Peppinger abandoned his haul and ran out the back door. The homeowner gave a great description of Peppinger to officers. Using that description, Moses Lake police officers located Peppinger about a half hour later, still in the neighborhood.

Physical evidence was located tying Peppinger to the scene, and Peppinger still had property stolen from the house. "Conveniently, Peppinger had abandoned his skateboard and backpack at the home when he fled," Moses Lake Police said.

Peppinger admitted watching the house, and waiting for the occupants to leave before throwing a rock through the back window and making entry.

Peppinger was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of residential burglary and malicious mischief 2nd degree.