Tarantula warming lamp causes sparks fire in Olympia home

Firefighters in Olympia say two pet tarantulas are at the center of an overnight house fire. Those living in the home woke up in time and made it out safely. Unfortunately, one of the tarantulas did not survive the fire.

Crews say the small fire started on the second floor of the home.

Investigators have determined that the tarantula’s heating lamp was the source of the fire, and estimate the cost of the building damage to be around $10,000.

Firefighters say the building had a smoke alarm, but it was previously removed after the battery failed.