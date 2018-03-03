Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'

A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday.

Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened.

According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette.

At that time, there was a "sudden, violent expansion of air" that created a booming sound, shook a nearby building and blew open the car trunk, doors and opened the hood, police told WBAL.

The victim was walking and talking when first responders arrived, but he was taken to a hospital as a precaution.