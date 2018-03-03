Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane
Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.>>
Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years
Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.>>
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.>>
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.>>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.>>
Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery
Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was>>
Idaho couple dies of CO poisoning
Idaho couple dies of CO poisoning
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Fire department units from Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai Fire and Rescue responded Thursday night for a possible cardiac arrest. When crews arrived on scene they found that two occupants had been overcome by Carbon Monoxide (CO). A man and a woman were found in their home by family members after the couple had missed a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day. Crews found CO levels over 280 ppm on the main level and 356 ppm in the basement.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Fire department units from Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai Fire and Rescue responded Thursday night for a possible cardiac arrest. When crews arrived on scene they found that two occupants had been overcome by Carbon Monoxide (CO). A man and a woman were found in their home by family members after the couple had missed a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day. Crews found CO levels over 280 ppm on the main level and 356 ppm in the basement.>>
Wife suspected of shooting husband found unconscious in car
Wife suspected of shooting husband found unconscious in car
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman suspected of shooting her husband was found unconscious in a vehicle parked at a cemetery. The News Tribune reports that the 59-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a passerby spotted her. Police say it appeared she had taken several pills. She is expected to recover.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman suspected of shooting her husband was found unconscious in a vehicle parked at a cemetery. The News Tribune reports that the 59-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a passerby spotted her. Police say it appeared she had taken several pills. She is expected to recover.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Spokane Police identify man arrested for brandishing gun near River Park Square Friday
Spokane Police identify man arrested for brandishing gun near River Park Square Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested>>
Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'
Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'
WOODLAWN, Md. - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette.>>
WOODLAWN, Md. - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette.>>
Tarantula warming lamp causes sparks fire in Olympia home
Tarantula warming lamp causes sparks fire in Olympia home
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Firefighters in Olympia say two pet tarantulas are at the center of an overnight house fire. Those living in the home woke up in time and made it out safely. Unfortunately, one of the tarantulas did not survive the fire. Crews say the small fire started on the second floor of the home. Investigators have determined that the tarantula’s heating lamp was the source of the fire, and estimate the cost of the building damage to be around>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Firefighters in Olympia say two pet tarantulas are at the center of an overnight house fire. Those living in the home woke up in time and made it out safely. Unfortunately, one of the tarantulas did not survive the fire. Crews say the small fire started on the second floor of the home. Investigators have determined that the tarantula’s heating lamp was the source of the fire, and estimate the cost of the building damage to be around>>
Billy Graham remembered for humility at home and on crusades
Billy Graham remembered for humility at home and on crusades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - To the Rev. Billy Graham's children, the world-famous evangelist was the same man whether he was preaching to multitudes or ministering to his own family. He lived, they say, with a personable humility and an unwavering focus on the Bible. That's how they remembered him Friday during a funeral attended by about 2,000 people in Charlotte, North Carolina. The congregation included President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives.>>
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - To the Rev. Billy Graham's children, the world-famous evangelist was the same man whether he was preaching to multitudes or ministering to his own family. He lived, they say, with a personable humility and an unwavering focus on the Bible. That's how they remembered him Friday during a funeral attended by about 2,000 people in Charlotte, North Carolina. The congregation included President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives.>>
Moses Lake Police track down burglar after homeowner scares him off
Moses Lake Police track down burglar after homeowner scares him off
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Thursday afternoon, a homeowner returned to his house in the 1100 block of Abbey to find 18-year old Samuel Peppinger inside burglarizing it. Moses Lake police say Peppinger spent a considerable amount of time ransacking the house, and loading items he intended to steal into totes inside the house. Peppinger also broke open a safe he had located in the house. When the homeowner went inside, he tells police that>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Thursday afternoon, a homeowner returned to his house in the 1100 block of Abbey to find 18-year old Samuel Peppinger inside burglarizing it. Moses Lake police say Peppinger spent a considerable amount of time ransacking the house, and loading items he intended to steal into totes inside the house. Peppinger also broke open a safe he had located in the house. When the homeowner went inside, he tells police that>>
Five people hit by avalanche at Squaw Valley ski resort in California, two hospitalized
Five people hit by avalanche at Squaw Valley ski resort in California, two hospitalized
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a storm moving through California (all times local): 6:40 p.m. Officials at a California ski resort say an avalanche that caught five people has injured 2 people, one of them seriously. Dozens of rescuers rushed to the scene Friday afternoon at Squaw Valley Ski Resort east of Sacramento. Local television stations posted dramatic video of people digging out a man buried under snow. The resort says a man was hospitalized with a serious lower body>>
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a storm moving through California (all times local): 6:40 p.m. Officials at a California ski resort say an avalanche that caught five people has injured 2 people, one of them seriously. Dozens of rescuers rushed to the scene Friday afternoon at Squaw Valley Ski Resort east of Sacramento. Local television stations posted dramatic video of people digging out a man buried under snow. The resort says a man was hospitalized with a serious lower body>>
Local company rescues man headed for assisted living facility abandoned by movers
Local company rescues man headed for assisted living facility abandoned by movers
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man in the process of moving to an assisted living facility, suddenly found himself in a panic on Friday. The movers he counted on, bailed, hours before moving day. That's when he said, "Help Me Hayley." "I have congestive heart failure," said Andrew St. John. "It's worsening." St. John says his body is failing him. "There's always a heart transplant option, but I'm not going to do that," he said. "I told them I'm sticking>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man in the process of moving to an assisted living facility, suddenly found himself in a panic on Friday. The movers he counted on, bailed, hours before moving day. That's when he said, "Help Me Hayley." "I have congestive heart failure," said Andrew St. John. "It's worsening." St. John says his body is failing him. "There's always a heart transplant option, but I'm not going to do that," he said. "I told them I'm sticking>>
Texas man gets 3 years for fake immigration services
Texas man gets 3 years for fake immigration services
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A Texas man has been sentenced to three years in prison after scamming immigrants by saying he could get them legal status for money. Federal prosecutors in Seattle say that from late 2011 until spring 2015, 50-year-old Alejandro Gurany of El Paso falsely claimed to work for a government immigration office. Investigators identified more than 30 people in Washington state and Ohio who were cheated out of $140,000, but they suspect there were additional victims>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A Texas man has been sentenced to three years in prison after scamming immigrants by saying he could get them legal status for money. Federal prosecutors in Seattle say that from late 2011 until spring 2015, 50-year-old Alejandro Gurany of El Paso falsely claimed to work for a government immigration office. Investigators identified more than 30 people in Washington state and Ohio who were cheated out of $140,000, but they suspect there were additional victims>>
Woman fatally shot, man wounded in vineyard near Prosser
Woman fatally shot, man wounded in vineyard near Prosser
PROSSER, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 42-year-old woman was fatally shot in a vineyard outside of Prosser. The Tri-City Herald reports Benton County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the vineyard Thursday evening and found a woman from Sunnyside dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says deputies also discovered a 46-year-old Mabton man with a single gunshot wound in the head. Hatcher says the man was unresponsive, but still breathing. The man ...>>
PROSSER, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 42-year-old woman was fatally shot in a vineyard outside of Prosser. The Tri-City Herald reports Benton County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the vineyard Thursday evening and found a woman from Sunnyside dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says deputies also discovered a 46-year-old Mabton man with a single gunshot wound in the head. Hatcher says the man was unresponsive, but still breathing. The man ...>>
Wreck found by Alabama reporter may be last American slave ship, archaeologists say
Wreck found by Alabama reporter may be last American slave ship, archaeologists say
MOBILE, Ala. - Relying on historical records and accounts from old timers, an AL.com reporter in Alabama may have located the long-lost wreck of the Clotilda, the last slave ship to bring human cargo to the United States. The ship was burned nearly 160 years ago after delivering captives from what is now the west African nation of Benin to Mobile in 1860. The reporter, Ben Raines, found ship remains embedded in a river bottom weeks ago>>
MOBILE, Ala. - Relying on historical records and accounts from old timers, an AL.com reporter in Alabama may have located the long-lost wreck of the Clotilda, the last slave ship to bring human cargo to the United States. The ship was burned nearly 160 years ago after delivering captives from what is now the west African nation of Benin to Mobile in 1860. The reporter, Ben Raines, found ship remains embedded in a river bottom weeks ago>>