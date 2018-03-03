Texas teen sitting outside high school with rifle and ammunition arrested, charged as an adult

A Texas teenager is being held on one-million dollar bond after an officer found the teen sitting in his car outside a high school sporting event with a semi-automatic rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition.

The Rowlett Police Department near Dallas released dashcam and body-cam video showing an officer's encounter with the 17-year-old Tuesday night behind Rowlett High School.

The teen showed the officer a Halloween-style mask and the officer says he saw a semi-automatic rifle on the seat.

Officers then searched the vehicle and say they found drugs, an illegal club and ammunition.

Court records show 17-year-old Diego Horta has been charged as an adult with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a weapons free zone.

The Rowlett Police Department put out a release that they had no specific evidence to substantiate beyond a reasonable doubt that Horta planned to harm anyone.

Police say since the deadly school shooting in Florida they have been exercising added caution.