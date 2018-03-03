Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House

WASHINGTON -

The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.
  
The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.
  
The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line" of the White House.
  
President Donald Trump is in Florida.

  Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:48 AM EST
    GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality.  The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial 

  Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:07 PM EST
    JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide. 

  Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:53 AM EST
    WOODLAWN, Md.  - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette. 

  Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House

    WASHINGTON - The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

  Texas teen sitting outside high school with rifle and ammunition arrested, charged as an adult

    DALLAS - A Texas teenager is being held on one-million dollar bond after an officer found the teen sitting in his car outside a high school sporting event with a semi-automatic rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition. The Rowlett Police Department near Dallas released dashcam and body-cam video showing an officer's encounter with the 17-year-old Tuesday night behind Rowlett High School. 

  Spokane Police identify man arrested for brandishing gun near River Park Square Friday

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man "brandishing" a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested

