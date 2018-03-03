Ohio man convicted of indecent exposure for 6th time

Ohio man convicted of indecent exposure for 6th timePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison
Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality. The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial>>
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality. The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial>>
Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'
Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'
WOODLAWN, Md. - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette.>>
WOODLAWN, Md. - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette.>>
Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years
Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.>>
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.>>
Spokane Police identify man arrested for brandishing gun near River Park Square Friday
Spokane Police identify man arrested for brandishing gun near River Park Square Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested>>
Florida middle school teacher accused of having sex with 8th-grade boy
Florida middle school teacher accused of having sex with 8th-grade boy
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old student in Florida. Stephanie Peterson, a science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, faces a charge of sexual battery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Stephanie Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, began sending nude photographs to the 14-year-old through Instagram and the relationship continued to escalate>>
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old student in Florida. Stephanie Peterson, a science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, faces a charge of sexual battery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Stephanie Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, began sending nude photographs to the 14-year-old through Instagram and the relationship continued to escalate>>
Idaho couple dies of CO poisoning
Idaho couple dies of CO poisoning
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Fire department units from Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai Fire and Rescue responded Thursday night for a possible cardiac arrest. When crews arrived on scene they found that two occupants had been overcome by Carbon Monoxide (CO). A man and a woman were found in their home by family members after the couple had missed a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day. Crews found CO levels over 280 ppm on the main level and 356 ppm in the basement.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Fire department units from Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai Fire and Rescue responded Thursday night for a possible cardiac arrest. When crews arrived on scene they found that two occupants had been overcome by Carbon Monoxide (CO). A man and a woman were found in their home by family members after the couple had missed a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day. Crews found CO levels over 280 ppm on the main level and 356 ppm in the basement.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Ohio man convicted of indecent exposure for 6th time
CINCINNATI - An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County jury deliberated several hours Friday before convicting 50-year-old Gerald Fornshell of felony public indecency. Prosecutors say the Lebanon man exposed himself last July to a 21-year-old woman at a Cincinnati Half Price Books store after spotting him earlier that day at a bookstore in Mason.>>
CINCINNATI - An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County jury deliberated several hours Friday before convicting 50-year-old Gerald Fornshell of felony public indecency. Prosecutors say the Lebanon man exposed himself last July to a 21-year-old woman at a Cincinnati Half Price Books store after spotting him earlier that day at a bookstore in Mason.>>
Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House
Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House
WASHINGTON - The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.>>
WASHINGTON - The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.>>
Texas teen sitting outside high school with rifle and ammunition arrested, charged as an adult
Texas teen sitting outside high school with rifle and ammunition arrested, charged as an adult
DALLAS - A Texas teenager is being held on one-million dollar bond after an officer found the teen sitting in his car outside a high school sporting event with a semi-automatic rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition. The Rowlett Police Department near Dallas released dashcam and body-cam video showing an officer's encounter with the 17-year-old Tuesday night behind Rowlett High School.>>
DALLAS - A Texas teenager is being held on one-million dollar bond after an officer found the teen sitting in his car outside a high school sporting event with a semi-automatic rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition. The Rowlett Police Department near Dallas released dashcam and body-cam video showing an officer's encounter with the 17-year-old Tuesday night behind Rowlett High School.>>
Spokane Police identify man arrested for brandishing gun near River Park Square Friday
Spokane Police identify man arrested for brandishing gun near River Park Square Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested>>
Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison
Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality. The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial>>
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality. The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial>>
Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'
Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'
WOODLAWN, Md. - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette.>>
WOODLAWN, Md. - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette.>>
Tarantula warming lamp causes sparks fire in Olympia home
Tarantula warming lamp causes sparks fire in Olympia home
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Firefighters in Olympia say two pet tarantulas are at the center of an overnight house fire. Those living in the home woke up in time and made it out safely. Unfortunately, one of the tarantulas did not survive the fire. Crews say the small fire started on the second floor of the home. Investigators have determined that the tarantula’s heating lamp was the source of the fire, and estimate the cost of the building damage to be around>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Firefighters in Olympia say two pet tarantulas are at the center of an overnight house fire. Those living in the home woke up in time and made it out safely. Unfortunately, one of the tarantulas did not survive the fire. Crews say the small fire started on the second floor of the home. Investigators have determined that the tarantula’s heating lamp was the source of the fire, and estimate the cost of the building damage to be around>>
Billy Graham remembered for humility at home and on crusades
Billy Graham remembered for humility at home and on crusades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - To the Rev. Billy Graham's children, the world-famous evangelist was the same man whether he was preaching to multitudes or ministering to his own family. He lived, they say, with a personable humility and an unwavering focus on the Bible. That's how they remembered him Friday during a funeral attended by about 2,000 people in Charlotte, North Carolina. The congregation included President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives.>>
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - To the Rev. Billy Graham's children, the world-famous evangelist was the same man whether he was preaching to multitudes or ministering to his own family. He lived, they say, with a personable humility and an unwavering focus on the Bible. That's how they remembered him Friday during a funeral attended by about 2,000 people in Charlotte, North Carolina. The congregation included President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives.>>
Moses Lake Police track down burglar after homeowner scares him off
Moses Lake Police track down burglar after homeowner scares him off
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Thursday afternoon, a homeowner returned to his house in the 1100 block of Abbey to find 18-year old Samuel Peppinger inside burglarizing it. Moses Lake police say Peppinger spent a considerable amount of time ransacking the house, and loading items he intended to steal into totes inside the house. Peppinger also broke open a safe he had located in the house. When the homeowner went inside, he tells police that>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Thursday afternoon, a homeowner returned to his house in the 1100 block of Abbey to find 18-year old Samuel Peppinger inside burglarizing it. Moses Lake police say Peppinger spent a considerable amount of time ransacking the house, and loading items he intended to steal into totes inside the house. Peppinger also broke open a safe he had located in the house. When the homeowner went inside, he tells police that>>
Five people hit by avalanche at Squaw Valley ski resort in California, two hospitalized
Five people hit by avalanche at Squaw Valley ski resort in California, two hospitalized
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a storm moving through California (all times local): 6:40 p.m. Officials at a California ski resort say an avalanche that caught five people has injured 2 people, one of them seriously. Dozens of rescuers rushed to the scene Friday afternoon at Squaw Valley Ski Resort east of Sacramento. Local television stations posted dramatic video of people digging out a man buried under snow. The resort says a man was hospitalized with a serious lower body>>
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a storm moving through California (all times local): 6:40 p.m. Officials at a California ski resort say an avalanche that caught five people has injured 2 people, one of them seriously. Dozens of rescuers rushed to the scene Friday afternoon at Squaw Valley Ski Resort east of Sacramento. Local television stations posted dramatic video of people digging out a man buried under snow. The resort says a man was hospitalized with a serious lower body>>