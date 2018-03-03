Ohio man convicted of indecent exposure for 6th time - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ohio man convicted of indecent exposure for 6th time

Posted: Updated:
CINCINNATI -

An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself.
  
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County jury deliberated several hours Friday before convicting 50-year-old Gerald Fornshell of felony public indecency.
  
Prosecutors say the Lebanon man exposed himself last July to a 21-year-old woman at a Cincinnati Half Price Books store after spotting him earlier that day at a bookstore in Mason. The woman says she pities Fornshell but thinks there should be stricter laws for repeat offenders.
  
Fornshell's attorney says he has bipolar disorder. Fornshell told investigators he doesn't remember exposing himself.
  
The newspaper reports Fornshell has served more than two years in prison and five years on probation for his previous convictions.
  
He's scheduled to be sentenced March 28.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison

    Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:48 AM EST2018-03-03 06:48:33 GMT
    Colorado Department of CorrectionsColorado Department of Corrections
    Colorado Department of CorrectionsColorado Department of Corrections

    GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality.  The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial 

    >>

    GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality.  The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial 

    >>

  Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'

    Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-03-03 05:53:59 GMT
    @BACOPoliceFire@BACOPoliceFire
    @BACOPoliceFire@BACOPoliceFire

    WOODLAWN, Md.  - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette. 

    >>

    WOODLAWN, Md.  - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette. 

    >>

  Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years

    Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-03-02 23:07:17 GMT
    San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin StatioSan Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Statio
    Morongo Basin Sheriff StationMorongo Basin Sheriff Station

    JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide. 

    >>

    JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide. 

    >>
  • Ohio man convicted of indecent exposure for 6th time

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:47 PM EST2018-03-03 18:47:41 GMT

    CINCINNATI - An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County jury deliberated several hours Friday before convicting 50-year-old Gerald Fornshell of felony public indecency. Prosecutors say the Lebanon man exposed himself last July to a 21-year-old woman at a Cincinnati Half Price Books store after spotting him earlier that day at a bookstore in Mason. 

    >>

    CINCINNATI - An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County jury deliberated several hours Friday before convicting 50-year-old Gerald Fornshell of felony public indecency. Prosecutors say the Lebanon man exposed himself last July to a 21-year-old woman at a Cincinnati Half Price Books store after spotting him earlier that day at a bookstore in Mason. 

    >>

  • Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House

    Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:24 PM EST2018-03-03 17:24:15 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

    >>

  • Texas teen sitting outside high school with rifle and ammunition arrested, charged as an adult

    Texas teen sitting outside high school with rifle and ammunition arrested, charged as an adult

    Saturday, March 3 2018 11:49 AM EST2018-03-03 16:49:15 GMT

    DALLAS - A Texas teenager is being held on one-million dollar bond after an officer found the teen sitting in his car outside a high school sporting event with a semi-automatic rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition. The Rowlett Police Department near Dallas released dashcam and body-cam video showing an officer's encounter with the 17-year-old Tuesday night behind Rowlett High School. 

    >>

    DALLAS - A Texas teenager is being held on one-million dollar bond after an officer found the teen sitting in his car outside a high school sporting event with a semi-automatic rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition. The Rowlett Police Department near Dallas released dashcam and body-cam video showing an officer's encounter with the 17-year-old Tuesday night behind Rowlett High School. 

    >>
    •   