Man arrested in downtown Spokane for brandishing gun speaks to KHQ

Police and deputies from all over Spokane rushed to Riverpark Square Mall, where there were reports of a man brandishing a gun right around 6:15 pm Friday night. Putting area stores on lockdown.

Officers quickly found a man matching the description of the suspect and took him into custody quickly without incident. On Saturday, KHQ had the chance to speak with the suspect 21-year-old Max Zidrashko. He told KHQ it wasn't him that caused the scene. When asked again if it was him he responded "I have a few theories in my head, but I just found it odd how somebody who matched my exact description happened to also be armed and was threatening people at two places last night," said Zidrashko.

The 21-year-old did admit that he was armed and the gun he had on him was loaded "Yeah loaded, no round was chambered and the safety was on," Zidrashko said during his jailhouse interview.

Zidrashko also admits to being near the scene when police responded "I am not going to lie when I was walking to the plaza. I was going to go to my campsite, and I see the cop car dash down that little brick road area. I was thinking oh somebody's going to have a bad day. So I go and walk up to see what is going on, and I see this dude standing there the cop car was parked, no officers, and I am like oh mind as well stand and watch."

When KHQ pressed for an answer about how he got the gun, Zidrashko responded by saying "ahh this one is going to be fun. I don't know his last name, but the guy's name is TY.. he's a rather annoying coke dealer. I wouldn't be saying anything if he personally screwed me over. There's a reason I'm homeless, and he's part of that."

Zidrashko told KHQ that he obtained the gun illegally three months ago. He also told KHQ that he does not have a concealed weapons permit. Since KHQ spoke to Zidrashko on Saturday morning, he has been released from the Spokane County Jail on his own recognizance.