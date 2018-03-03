ISP conducts successful deployment of spike strips to end pursuit

George Marlow and Tara Clem were booked into Shoshone County Jail and face charges of eluding, possession of stolen property, and drug-related charges.

On Friday around 9 pm, Shoshone County Sheriff's Department and Osburn Police Department responded to assist Idaho State Police in a vehicle pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The suspect was heading eastbound from milepost 17 on I-90. Two Sheriff's Deputies and Lt. Jason Woody from ISP set up near milepost 44. Once the pursuit reached their location, Lt. Woody executed a successful deployment of spike strips to end the pursuit.

I-90 was shut down for 15 minutes until the two suspects inside the vehicle were taken into custody.