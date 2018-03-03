Street Crimes detectives serve drug warrant, recover heroin and meth

On Friday morning, detectives with Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes unit served a drug search warrant in the 1000 block of Central Drive. A search of the house revealed an ounce of methamphetamine, half an ounce of heroin, and over 100 prescription pills. Detectives also seized two vehicles and over $3,000 cash.

Roberto Tijerina was arrested as he left the house and booked into the Grant County Jail. He will be facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of heroin with intent to deliver.