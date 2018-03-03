Street Crimes detectives serve drug warrant, recover heroin and - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Street Crimes detectives serve drug warrant, recover heroin and meth

Posted: Updated:
by Katie Karl, Content Coordinator
Connect
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

On Friday morning, detectives with Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes unit served a drug search warrant in the 1000 block of Central Drive. A search of the house revealed an ounce of methamphetamine, half an ounce of heroin, and over 100 prescription pills. Detectives also seized two vehicles and over $3,000 cash.

Roberto Tijerina was arrested as he left the house and booked into the Grant County Jail. He will be facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison

    Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:48 AM EST2018-03-03 06:48:33 GMT
    Colorado Department of CorrectionsColorado Department of Corrections
    Colorado Department of CorrectionsColorado Department of Corrections

    GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality.  The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial 

    >>

    GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality.  The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial 

    >>

  • Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years

    Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-03-02 23:07:17 GMT
    San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin StatioSan Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Statio
    Morongo Basin Sheriff StationMorongo Basin Sheriff Station

    JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide. 

    >>

    JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide. 

    >>

  • Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'

    Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-03-03 05:53:59 GMT
    @BACOPoliceFire@BACOPoliceFire
    @BACOPoliceFire@BACOPoliceFire

    WOODLAWN, Md.  - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette. 

    >>

    WOODLAWN, Md.  - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Graco high chair recalled after falling over with kids strapped in

    Graco high chair recalled after falling over with kids strapped in

    Saturday, March 3 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-03-04 02:49:38 GMT

    (TODAY) Graco is recalling 36,000 high chairs sold in the United States after receiving reports of five children who were hurt when their chairs fell over while being used. The recall involves the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 High Chair, which were sold exclusively at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017. An additional 3,200 of the chairs were also sold in Canada. The recall affects model number 1969721.

    >>

    (TODAY) Graco is recalling 36,000 high chairs sold in the United States after receiving reports of five children who were hurt when their chairs fell over while being used. The recall involves the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 High Chair, which were sold exclusively at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017. An additional 3,200 of the chairs were also sold in Canada. The recall affects model number 1969721.

    >>

  • Small Canadian town takes down 'Goliath' oil company over drinking water

    Small Canadian town takes down 'Goliath' oil company over drinking water

    Saturday, March 3 2018 9:19 PM EST2018-03-04 02:19:38 GMT

    Just like the biblical tale of David and Goliath, a small town in the province of Quebec won a million-dollar lawsuit by an oil and gas exploration company that began when residents took a stand to protect their drinking water. “Reason and law prevailed today,” said François Boulay, the mayor of Ristigouche Sud-Est. “We are relieved that our right to protect our drinking water is finally recognized.”

    >>

    Just like the biblical tale of David and Goliath, a small town in the province of Quebec won a million-dollar lawsuit by an oil and gas exploration company that began when residents took a stand to protect their drinking water. “Reason and law prevailed today,” said François Boulay, the mayor of Ristigouche Sud-Est. “We are relieved that our right to protect our drinking water is finally recognized.”

    >>

  • Street Crimes detectives serve drug warrant, recover heroin and meth

    Street Crimes detectives serve drug warrant, recover heroin and meth

    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:35 PM EST2018-03-04 01:35:50 GMT

    On Friday morning, detectives with Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes unit served a drug search warrant in the 1000 block of Central Drive. A search of the house revealed an ounce of methamphetamine, half an ounce of heroin, and over 100 prescription pills. Detectives also seized two vehicles and over $3,000 cash. Roberto Tijerina was arrested as he left the house and booked into the Grant County Jail.

    >>

    On Friday morning, detectives with Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes unit served a drug search warrant in the 1000 block of Central Drive. A search of the house revealed an ounce of methamphetamine, half an ounce of heroin, and over 100 prescription pills. Detectives also seized two vehicles and over $3,000 cash. Roberto Tijerina was arrested as he left the house and booked into the Grant County Jail.

    >>
    •   