Graco high chair recalled after falling over with kids strapped in

Graco high chair recalled after falling over with kids strapped inPosted: Updated:
Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality. The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial>>
Police: Parents arrested after children found living in a box for nearly 4 years
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.>>
Spokane Police identify man arrested for brandishing gun near River Park Square Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man “brandishing” a gun downtown at River Park Square Friday evening has been detained by Spokane Police. Officers tell KHQ that no shots were fired. General manager of River Park Square, Bryn West, tells KHQ that there was someone with a weapon in a store that was open carry. He was uncooperative and was arrested>>
Body spray, lit cigarette cause car 'explosion'
WOODLAWN, Md. - A man was injured and at least two vehicles were damaged in an apparent explosion in Baltimore County Friday. Police tell WBAL News that a man was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Restaurant House when it happened. According to officers, the man had his windows down and the ventilation system blowing air out when he used a power stick body spray -- a flammable aerosol -- and it circulated in the vehicle before he lit a cigarette.>>
Florida middle school teacher accused of having sex with 8th-grade boy
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old student in Florida. Stephanie Peterson, a science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, faces a charge of sexual battery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Stephanie Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, began sending nude photographs to the 14-year-old through Instagram and the relationship continued to escalate>>
Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she>>
Graco high chair recalled after falling over with kids strapped in
(TODAY) Graco is recalling 36,000 high chairs sold in the United States after receiving reports of five children who were hurt when their chairs fell over while being used. The recall involves the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 High Chair, which were sold exclusively at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017. An additional 3,200 of the chairs were also sold in Canada. The recall affects model number 1969721.>>
Small Canadian town takes down 'Goliath' oil company over drinking water
Just like the biblical tale of David and Goliath, a small town in the province of Quebec won a million-dollar lawsuit by an oil and gas exploration company that began when residents took a stand to protect their drinking water. “Reason and law prevailed today,” said François Boulay, the mayor of Ristigouche Sud-Est. “We are relieved that our right to protect our drinking water is finally recognized.”>>
Street Crimes detectives serve drug warrant, recover heroin and meth
On Friday morning, detectives with Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes unit served a drug search warrant in the 1000 block of Central Drive. A search of the house revealed an ounce of methamphetamine, half an ounce of heroin, and over 100 prescription pills. Detectives also seized two vehicles and over $3,000 cash. Roberto Tijerina was arrested as he left the house and booked into the Grant County Jail.>>
ISP conducts successful deployment of spike strips to end pursuit
George Marlow and Tara Clem were booked into Shoshone County Jail and face charges of eluding, possession of stolen property, and drug-related charges. On Friday around 9 pm, Shoshone County Sheriff's Department and Osburn Police Department responded to assist Idaho State Police in a vehicle pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The suspect was heading eastbound from milepost 17 on I-90. Two Sheriff's Deputies and Lt. Jason Woody from ISP set up near milepost 44.>>
Razzie Awards name 'The Emoji Movie' worst film of 2017
(AP) Maybe it was destiny for a movie with a pile of poop as a central character. "The Emoji Movie" has received Hollywood's most famous frown, the Razzie Award, for worst picture of 2017, making it the first animated feature in 38 years to earn the top dishonor.>>
Man arrested in downtown Spokane for brandishing gun speaks to KHQ
Spokane, Wash. Police and deputies from all over Spokane rushed to Riverpark Square Mall, where there were reports of a man brandishing a gun right around 6:15 pm Friday night. Putting area stores on lockdown. Officers quickly found a man matching the description of the suspect and took him into custody quickly without incident. On Saturday, KHQ had the chance to speak with the suspect 21-year-old Max Zidrashko. He told KHQ it wasn't him that caused the scene.>>
Report: Army mishandled bomb-sniffing dogs from Afghanistan
(AP) A report finds that the Army failed to do right by some of the more than 200 bomb-sniffing dogs that served with U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, detecting roadside bombs and saving lives. The Defense Department's inspector general has determined that, after the program ended in 2014, some soldiers struggled or were unable to adopt the dogs they had handled.>>
Washington Legislature approves abortion insurance bill
(AP) The Washington Legislature has passed a measure that would require Washington insurers offering maternity care to also cover elective abortions and contraception. The Senate concurred on changes made in the House to Senate Bill 6219 and passed it on a 27-22 vote Saturday. The measure now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his expected signature.>>
Police: Woman reports stabbing boyfriend with sword
(AP) A 30-year-old southwestern Washington state woman police say stabbed her boyfriend with a sword has been taken into custody. Camas police say Emily Javier called 911 at about 2 a.m. Saturday to say she thought she killed her boyfriend with a sword. Officials say 29-year-old Alex Lovell was found inside the home and was rushed to a hospital where he was in critical condition. Police say they seized a samurai sword and some knives.>>
First responder accused of spitting on child and using slur
(AP) Police say charges are pending against a person identified as a first responder who allegedly spit on and called a child by a racial slur in a suburban Kansas City restaurant. The incident happened Monday night at a Hooters restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas. Police Sgt. John Lacy told The Kansas City Star that the suspect is a first responder, but didn't say for which agency. Lacy says the person doesn't work in Kansas.>>
