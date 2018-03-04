Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

Posted: Updated:
CLE ELUM, Wash. -

(AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum.
  
The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.
  
A third snowmobiler, 26-year-old Kyle Ottwell, was critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle by helicopter.
  
A fourth snowmobiler, 27-year-old Ryan Journey, was slightly injured and able to free himself from the snow quickly.
  
Roundtree, Ottwell, and Journey are all Bonney Lake residents.
  
Larsen, from Buckley, Washington, was a 14-year veteran of the Bonney Lake Police Department who previously worked for the Yelm Police Department.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

    Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-03-02 23:19:25 GMT
    Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from phoneWoman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from phone
    dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she 

    >>

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she 

    >>

  • Man arrested in downtown Spokane for brandishing gun speaks to KHQ

    Man arrested in downtown Spokane for brandishing gun speaks to KHQ

    Saturday, March 3 2018 6:27 PM EST2018-03-03 23:27:18 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. Police and deputies from all over Spokane rushed to Riverpark Square Mall, where there were reports of a man brandishing a gun right around 6:15 pm Friday night. Putting area stores on lockdown. Officers quickly found a man matching the description of the suspect and took him into custody quickly without incident. On Saturday,  KHQ  had the chance to speak with the suspect 21-year-old Max Zidrashko. He told KHQ it wasn't him that caused the scene. 

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. Police and deputies from all over Spokane rushed to Riverpark Square Mall, where there were reports of a man brandishing a gun right around 6:15 pm Friday night. Putting area stores on lockdown. Officers quickly found a man matching the description of the suspect and took him into custody quickly without incident. On Saturday,  KHQ  had the chance to speak with the suspect 21-year-old Max Zidrashko. He told KHQ it wasn't him that caused the scene. 

    >>

  • Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

    Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-03-04 18:50:04 GMT

    (AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.

    >>

    (AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Crews continue to pull rail cars from river in Maryland

    Crews continue to pull rail cars from river in Maryland

    Sunday, March 4 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-04 20:12:02 GMT

    Crews are still working to pull rail cars from a river in Maryland after a freight train derailed on a bridge. State officials say there appears to be no environmental impact. According to The Baltimore Sun, CSX said in a statement Sunday that it's still working to remove two of four rail cars that fell into the Susquehanna River near Perryville, Maryland.

    >>

    Crews are still working to pull rail cars from a river in Maryland after a freight train derailed on a bridge. State officials say there appears to be no environmental impact. According to The Baltimore Sun, CSX said in a statement Sunday that it's still working to remove two of four rail cars that fell into the Susquehanna River near Perryville, Maryland.

    >>

  • Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

    Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-03-04 18:50:04 GMT

    (AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.

    >>

    (AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.

    >>

  • Graco high chair recalled after falling over with kids strapped in

    Graco high chair recalled after falling over with kids strapped in

    Saturday, March 3 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-03-04 02:49:38 GMT

    (TODAY) Graco is recalling 36,000 high chairs sold in the United States after receiving reports of five children who were hurt when their chairs fell over while being used. The recall involves the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 High Chair, which were sold exclusively at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017. An additional 3,200 of the chairs were also sold in Canada. The recall affects model number 1969721.

    >>

    (TODAY) Graco is recalling 36,000 high chairs sold in the United States after receiving reports of five children who were hurt when their chairs fell over while being used. The recall involves the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 High Chair, which were sold exclusively at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017. An additional 3,200 of the chairs were also sold in Canada. The recall affects model number 1969721.

    >>
    •   