Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

(AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum.



The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.



A third snowmobiler, 26-year-old Kyle Ottwell, was critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle by helicopter.



A fourth snowmobiler, 27-year-old Ryan Journey, was slightly injured and able to free himself from the snow quickly.



Roundtree, Ottwell, and Journey are all Bonney Lake residents.



Larsen, from Buckley, Washington, was a 14-year veteran of the Bonney Lake Police Department who previously worked for the Yelm Police Department.

