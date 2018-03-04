Dramatic video of a man being rescued from CA avalanche

Dramatic video of a man being rescued after he was trapped from an avalanche that crashed down on a California ski resort. The snowy landslide struck the squaw valley ski resort Friday afternoon.

Luckily, a group of skiers and snow patrol members were able to find this man because the tip of his snowboard sticking out of the snow. In total, five people were trapped in the snow and safely rescued. Two were injured, including one person who suffered serious injuries to his lower body.

Officials are investigating what caused the avalanche, but they believe it could've been sparked by a winter storm that dumped 32 inches of snow in the area over the course of 24 hours.