Skate Ribbon looking to reopen mid-week

Skate Ribbon looking to reopen mid-weekPosted: Updated:
Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum
(AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.>>
Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she>>
Man arrested in downtown Spokane for brandishing gun speaks to KHQ
Spokane, Wash. Police and deputies from all over Spokane rushed to Riverpark Square Mall, where there were reports of a man brandishing a gun right around 6:15 pm Friday night. Putting area stores on lockdown. Officers quickly found a man matching the description of the suspect and took him into custody quickly without incident. On Saturday, KHQ had the chance to speak with the suspect 21-year-old Max Zidrashko. He told KHQ it wasn't him that caused the scene.>>
Street Crimes detectives serve drug warrant, recover heroin and meth
On Friday morning, detectives with Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes unit served a drug search warrant in the 1000 block of Central Drive. A search of the house revealed an ounce of methamphetamine, half an ounce of heroin, and over 100 prescription pills. Detectives also seized two vehicles and over $3,000 cash. Roberto Tijerina was arrested as he left the house and booked into the Grant County Jail.>>
Police: Woman reports stabbing boyfriend with sword
(AP) A 30-year-old southwestern Washington state woman police say stabbed her boyfriend with a sword has been taken into custody. Camas police say Emily Javier called 911 at about 2 a.m. Saturday to say she thought she killed her boyfriend with a sword. Officials say 29-year-old Alex Lovell was found inside the home and was rushed to a hospital where he was in critical condition. Police say they seized a samurai sword and some knives.>>
Child sex offender serving 300 years is freed from prison
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children was freed from prison on Tuesday. NBC 11 reports that 46-year-old Michael McFadden, who was convicted in 2015 of sexual assault against six children. How did he become a free man after such a severe crime? The answer lies in a technicality. The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that McFadden's statutory right to a speedy trial>>
Skate Ribbon looking to reopen mid-week
The Skate Ribbon has started making new ice after mechanical repairs. Ice skating was slated to end March 4, but due to the early closure, the season will extend as long as the weather allows. "We apologize for the disruption of the 2017/2018 ice season. In recognition of the loss of use by our valued Unlimited Pass holders, Riverfront Spokane will be extending all Unlimited Passes for an additional 30 days at the beginning of the 2018/2019 ice season.">>
Officials respond after numerous reports of school threats
(AP) Idaho officials and local authorities are taking action after a significant number of school threats have been reported throughout the state in the last few weeks. The Idaho State Journal reports American Falls School District Superintendent Randy Jensen says the district has implemented a new software called DIR-S that connects school staff members with the American Falls Police Department to increase and ease communication during an emergency situation.>>
10-year-old attempts to steal car in Florida
A Florida 10-year-old, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership. The young boy was with his mother at an auto outlet on Wednesday shopping for cars, where he snatched two sets of keys. That same evening, he returned with another suspect and surveillance video shows the two attempting to unlock the vehicles and start them up.>>
Dramatic video of a man being rescued from CA avalanche
Dramatic video of a man being rescued after he was trapped from an avalanche that crashed down on a California ski resort. The snowy landslide struck the squaw valley ski resort Friday afternoon. Luckily, a group of skiers and snow patrol members were able to find this man because the tip of his snowboard sticking out of the snow. In total, five people were trapped in the snow and safely rescued. Two were injured, including one person who suffered serious injuries to his lower body. ...>>
Crews continue to pull rail cars from river in Maryland
Crews are still working to pull rail cars from a river in Maryland after a freight train derailed on a bridge. State officials say there appears to be no environmental impact. According to The Baltimore Sun, CSX said in a statement Sunday that it's still working to remove two of four rail cars that fell into the Susquehanna River near Perryville, Maryland.>>
Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum
(AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.>>
Graco high chair recalled after falling over with kids strapped in
(TODAY) Graco is recalling 36,000 high chairs sold in the United States after receiving reports of five children who were hurt when their chairs fell over while being used. The recall involves the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 High Chair, which were sold exclusively at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017. An additional 3,200 of the chairs were also sold in Canada. The recall affects model number 1969721.>>
Small Canadian town takes down 'Goliath' oil company over drinking water
Just like the biblical tale of David and Goliath, a small town in the province of Quebec won a million-dollar lawsuit by an oil and gas exploration company that began when residents took a stand to protect their drinking water. “Reason and law prevailed today,” said François Boulay, the mayor of Ristigouche Sud-Est. “We are relieved that our right to protect our drinking water is finally recognized.”>>
Street Crimes detectives serve drug warrant, recover heroin and meth
On Friday morning, detectives with Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes unit served a drug search warrant in the 1000 block of Central Drive. A search of the house revealed an ounce of methamphetamine, half an ounce of heroin, and over 100 prescription pills. Detectives also seized two vehicles and over $3,000 cash. Roberto Tijerina was arrested as he left the house and booked into the Grant County Jail.>>
ISP conducts successful deployment of spike strips to end pursuit
George Marlow and Tara Clem were booked into Shoshone County Jail and face charges of eluding, possession of stolen property, and drug-related charges. On Friday around 9 pm, Shoshone County Sheriff's Department and Osburn Police Department responded to assist Idaho State Police in a vehicle pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The suspect was heading eastbound from milepost 17 on I-90. Two Sheriff's Deputies and Lt. Jason Woody from ISP set up near milepost 44.>>
