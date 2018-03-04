Skate Ribbon looking to reopen mid-week - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Skate Ribbon looking to reopen mid-week

by Katie Karl, Content Coordinator
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Skate Ribbon has started making new ice after mechanical repairs. Ice skating was slated to end March 4, but due to the early closure, the season will extend as long as the weather allows.

"We apologize for the disruption of the 2017/2018 ice season. In recognition of the loss of use by our valued Unlimited Pass holders, Riverfront Spokane will be extending all Unlimited Passes for an additional 30 days at the beginning of the 2018/2019 ice season," said a spokesperson in a statement. "We will confirm an opening date once we see how ice is forming. Ice making takes at least 4 days. If the weather cooperates, we anticipate having ice completed around mid-week."

Unlimited Pass holders who choose to renew for next season will receive a 25% discount for their new pass.

