Coeur d'Alene Pastor remembers shooting two years later

Over 700 days and countless surgeries later, Pastor Tim Remington is still recovering, he says he doesn’t need any more surgeries; but that day two years ago will be with him forever, both mentally and physically.

“It’s been a long haul,” Remington said. On a quiet Sunday afternoon after church, in the sanctuary is where Pastor Remington feels comfortable, feels at home.“I believe that God still has a plan and I'm going to work within that plan to accomplish what he wants me to do,” Remington said.

It’s outside where his life changed forever. Two years ago on March 6th, 2016, he was shot six times in various places of his body.

“I know that I'm going to have things for the rest of my life is what everybody tells me from the back issues, the stomach issues, hand issues,” he said. It was a year ago the day before the one-year anniversary that Pastor Remington played piano at Sunday service, a miracle for a man who had been through so much.

“Kyle, I forgive you,” Pastor Remington said at Kyle Odom’s sentencing in November. At Odom’s sentencing, Pastor Tim said he hopes he will get some time to sit down with Odom again. “I finally got to talk with him right before sentencing and had a great conversation with him and then they sentenced him and he was out of here fast. They took him to Boise,” he said.

Kyle Odom has a 25-year sentence. He will serve a fixed 10 years behind bars, after 10 he could become eligible for parole.