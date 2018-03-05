Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

SANDPOINT, Idaho -

Update 4:51 p.m.: Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

Officer Hutter was shot in the leg and chest. He was treated at Bonner General Hospital Monday morning and released. He is a 30-year law enforcement veteran. He was employed by the Sandpoint Police Department from 1990 to 1997. He joined the city of Ponderay Police Department in 1997 and was the Ponderay Chief of Police until his retirement in 2016. He was rehired by Sandpoint Police.

Officer Clark was shot in the neck and left hand.  He was transported to Kootenai Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries. He has undergone two surgeries and is in recovery. He was hired by the Sandpoint Police Department in 2015.

Within seconds of the officers arriving on scene, the suspect began firing at them.  The officers sought cover and the suspect actively engaged the officers a second time.   The officers returned fire. The suspect has been identified as Brandon Kuhlman, a Sandpoint resident. 

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is leading the investigation and is still on scene. Investigating officers found Mr. Kuhlman deceased in the residence.  An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 

Two Sandpoint Police Officers were rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot while responding to a call in Ridley Village. 

The City of Sandpoint posted on Facebook Monday morning that the officers were called to the residence in Ridley Village at 3:10 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with the reporting party and while speaking with the reporting party, the suspect stepped out and began firing at officers. Both officers were hit. One officer was transported to Kootenai Medical Center and is currently in surgery. 

The second officer was taken to Bonner General Hospital and has since been released. 

The suspect is dead. 

Forrest Bird Charter School is closed today. Sandpoint High and Middle Schools are open but the schools have initiated lockout procedures.

UPDATE: 

KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed two law enforcement officers were shot in Bonner County and are currently in surgery. The exact condition of the law enforcement officers is unknown, but we are working to confirm information. Bonner County Commissioner Dan McDonald posted on Facebook that the officers are "doing well." 

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is still on scene in the Ridley Village area and are asking residents to stay inside their homes.

There is no word if a suspect is in custody. 

As a result of the police activity, the Forrest M. Bird Charter Schools will be closed on Monday.

This is a developing story. We have multiple crews heading to the scene and will update this story as soon as additional information is confirmed. 

Previous Coverage: 

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the Ridley Village area to stay inside their homes due to "heavy law enforcement activity." 

Details are very limited, but the Sheriff's Office put out an alert saying, "All residents in the area of Ridley Village - Sandpoint, please stay inside your residences due to heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Thank you for your understanding."

KHQ has two reporters heading to the scene and we will update you as soon as additional is confirmed. 

