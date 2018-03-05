Two Sandpoint Police Officers shot, rushed to the hospital; Suspect dead

UPDATE:

Two Sandpoint Police Officers were rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot while responding to a call in Ridley Village.

The City of Sandpoint posted on Facebook Monday morning that the officers were called to the residence in Ridley Village at 3:10 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with the reporting party and while speaking with the reporting party, the suspect stepped out and began firing at officers. Both officers were hit. One officer was transported to Kootenai Medical Center and is currently in surgery.

The second officer was taken to Bonner General Hospital.

The suspect is dead.

Forrest Bird Charter School is closed today. Sandpoint High and Middle Schools are open but the schools have initiated lockout procedures.

UPDATE:

KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed two law enforcement officers were shot in Bonner County and are currently in surgery. The exact condition of the law enforcement officers is unknown, but we are working to confirm information. Bonner County Commissioner Dan McDonald posted on Facebook that the officers are "doing well."

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is still on scene in the Ridley Village area and are asking residents to stay inside their homes.

There is no word if a suspect is in custody.

As a result of the police activity, the Forrest M. Bird Charter Schools will be closed on Monday.

This is a developing story. We have multiple crews heading to the scene and will update this story as soon as additional information is confirmed.

Previous Coverage:

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the Ridley Village area to stay inside their homes due to "heavy law enforcement activity."

Details are very limited, but the Sheriff's Office put out an alert saying, "All residents in the area of Ridley Village - Sandpoint, please stay inside your residences due to heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Thank you for your understanding."

KHQ has two reporters heading to the scene and we will update you as soon as additional is confirmed.