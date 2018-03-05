Two Sandpoint Police Officers shot, rushed to the hospital; Suspect deadPosted: Updated:
Two Sandpoint Police Officers shot, rushed to the hospital; Suspect dead
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The City of Sandpoint posted on Facebook Monday morning that the officers were called to the residence in Ridley Village at 3:10 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with the reporting party and while speaking with the reporting party, the suspect stepped out and began firing at officers>>
Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she>>
Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum
(AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.>>
Man brandishing machete taken into custody by SPD
Man brandishing machete taken into custody by SPD

Spokane Police Department has taken a man into custody who was brandishing a machete just off Division near Mayfair and Rockwell. Law enforcement says that he was threatening himself and no one was hurt. The man also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.>>
Coeur d'Alene Pastor remembers shooting two years later
Over 700 days and countless surgeries later, Pastor Tim Remington is still recovering, he says he doesn’t need any more surgeries; but that day two years ago will be with him forever, both mentally and physically. “It’s been a long haul,” Remington said. On a quiet Sunday afternoon after church, in the sanctuary is where Pastor Remington feels comfortable, feels at home.>>
Florida middle school teacher accused of having sex with 8th-grade boy
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old student in Florida. Stephanie Peterson, a science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, faces a charge of sexual battery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Stephanie Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, began sending nude photographs to the 14-year-old through Instagram and the relationship continued to escalate>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The City of Sandpoint posted on Facebook Monday morning that the officers were called to the residence in Ridley Village at 3:10 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with the reporting party and while speaking with the reporting party, the suspect stepped out and began firing at officers>>
Storm uncovers Revolutionary War era ship in Maine
YORK, ME - Northeast storms in Maine have uncovered what historians say is a remnant of a ship. likely from the Revolutionary War era. Folks around the town of York say they've seen the wooden ship's hull before.>>
YORK, ME - Northeast storms in Maine have uncovered what historians say is a remnant of a ship. likely from the Revolutionary War era. Folks around the town of York say they've seen the wooden ship's hull before. Back in 2007, the hull was exposed during what's known as the Patriots Day Storm. The 51-foot-long hull is believed to be from a late colonial or early post-colonial sloop - a small sailing warship - placing it between 1750 and 1850.>>
Truck hits Moses Lake house, driver arrested for DUI
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A 52-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested over the weekend for driving his truck into a house. Police say William Williams was arrested and cited for DUI after he crashed his pickup into a home in the 300 block of Gibby Road.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A 52-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested over the weekend for driving his truck into a house. Police say William Williams was arrested and cited for DUI after he crashed his pickup into a home in the 300 block of Gibby Road. "The house is rarely at fault," the department quipped on their Facebook page. Thankfully, there were no injuries, but both the pickup and the house were significantly damaged.>>
Coeur d'Alene Pastor remembers shooting two years later
Over 700 days and countless surgeries later, Pastor Tim Remington is still recovering, he says he doesn’t need any more surgeries; but that day two years ago will be with him forever, both mentally and physically. “It’s been a long haul,” Remington said. On a quiet Sunday afternoon after church, in the sanctuary is where Pastor Remington feels comfortable, feels at home.>>
Man brandishing machete taken into custody by SPD
Man brandishing machete taken into custody by SPD

Spokane Police Department has taken a man into custody who was brandishing a machete just off Division near Mayfair and Rockwell. Law enforcement says that he was threatening himself and no one was hurt. The man also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.>>
Skate Ribbon looking to reopen mid-week
The Skate Ribbon has started making new ice after mechanical repairs. Ice skating was slated to end March 4, but due to the early closure, the season will extend as long as the weather allows. "We apologize for the disruption of the 2017/2018 ice season. In recognition of the loss of use by our valued Unlimited Pass holders, Riverfront Spokane will be extending all Unlimited Passes for an additional 30 days at the beginning of the 2018/2019 ice season.">>
Officials respond after numerous reports of school threats
(AP) Idaho officials and local authorities are taking action after a significant number of school threats have been reported throughout the state in the last few weeks. The Idaho State Journal reports American Falls School District Superintendent Randy Jensen says the district has implemented a new software called DIR-S that connects school staff members with the American Falls Police Department to increase and ease communication during an emergency situation.>>
10-year-old attempts to steal car in Florida
A Florida 10-year-old, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership. The young boy was with his mother at an auto outlet on Wednesday shopping for cars, where he snatched two sets of keys. That same evening, he returned with another suspect and surveillance video shows the two attempting to unlock the vehicles and start them up.>>
Dramatic video of a man being rescued from CA avalanche
Dramatic video of a man being rescued after he was trapped from an avalanche that crashed down on a California ski resort. The snowy landslide struck the squaw valley ski resort Friday afternoon. Luckily, a group of skiers and snow patrol members were able to find this man because the tip of his snowboard sticking out of the snow. In total, five people were trapped in the snow and safely rescued. Two were injured, including one person who suffered serious injuries to his lower body. ...>>
Crews continue to pull rail cars from river in Maryland
Crews are still working to pull rail cars from a river in Maryland after a freight train derailed on a bridge. State officials say there appears to be no environmental impact. According to The Baltimore Sun, CSX said in a statement Sunday that it's still working to remove two of four rail cars that fell into the Susquehanna River near Perryville, Maryland.>>
