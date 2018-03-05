Truck hits Moses Lake house, driver arrested for DUI

A 52-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested over the weekend for driving his truck into a house.

Police say William Williams was arrested and cited for DUI after he crashed his pickup into a home in the 300 block of Gibby Road.

"The house is rarely at fault," the department quipped on their Facebook page.

Thankfully, there were no injuries, but both the pickup and the house were significantly damaged.

"While we recognize that the sun and warming weather can make people thirsty, we respectfully suggest that if you are driving a car, please stick to lemonade and avoid driving into houses," the department said.