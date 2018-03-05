Storm uncovers Revolutionary War era ship in Maine

Northeast storms in Maine have uncovered what historians say is a remnant of a ship. likely from the Revolutionary War era.

Folks around the town of York say they've seen the wooden ship's hull before. Back in 2007, the hull was exposed during what's known as the Patriots Day Storm.

The 51-foot-long hull is believed to be from a late colonial or early post-colonial sloop - a small sailing warship - placing it between 1750 and 1850, according to Leith Smith, a historical archaeologist with the Maine Preservation Commission.