Washington governor signs net-neutrality bill

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill making Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Commission's recent repeal of Obama-era rules.



Inslee signed the bill Monday, which passed out of both the House and Senate with bipartisan support.



The new law also requires internet providers to disclose information about their management practices, performance and commercial terms. Violations would be enforceable under the state's Consumer Protection Act. The FCC's new rules are not expected to go into effect until later this spring. Washington's measure will take effect mid-June.



The FCC voted in December to gut federal rules that meant to prevent broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

