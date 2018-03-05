Washington governor signs net-neutrality bill - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington governor signs net-neutrality bill

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill making Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Commission's recent repeal of Obama-era rules.
  
Inslee signed the bill Monday, which passed out of both the House and Senate with bipartisan support.
  
The new law also requires internet providers to disclose information about their management practices, performance and commercial terms. Violations would be enforceable under the state's Consumer Protection Act. The FCC's new rules are not expected to go into effect until later this spring. Washington's measure will take effect mid-June.
  
The FCC voted in December to gut federal rules that meant to prevent broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-03-06 00:56:35 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

  • Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

    Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-03-02 23:19:25 GMT
    Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from phoneWoman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from phone
    dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she 

    >>

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she 

    >>

  • Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

    Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-03-04 18:50:04 GMT

    (AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.

    >>

    (AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-03-06 03:25:57 GMT
    Brandon Kuhlman/FacebookBrandon Kuhlman/Facebook

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>

  • Spokane City Council hears public comment on possible Live PD ordinance

    Spokane City Council hears public comment on possible Live PD ordinance

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:14 PM EST2018-03-06 02:14:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is discussing possibly passing an ordinance that would make it hard for the TV show Live PD to film in Spokane.  Some City Council members say the show makes Spokane look bad when it follows deputies arresting people on the street. But Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the show is doing the opposite. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is discussing possibly passing an ordinance that would make it hard for the TV show Live PD to film in Spokane.  Some City Council members say the show makes Spokane look bad when it follows deputies arresting people on the street. But Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the show is doing the opposite. 

    >>

  • Judge orders 'Pharma Bro' to forfeit $7.3M in fraud case

    Judge orders 'Pharma Bro' to forfeit $7.3M in fraud case

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-03-06 01:26:31 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has ordered "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli to forfeit more than $7.3 million in assets in his securities fraud case.    The order issued Monday would allow the government to go after personal property prosecutors say includes a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album and other valuable collectables owned by the quirky former pharmaceutical CEO.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has ordered "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli to forfeit more than $7.3 million in assets in his securities fraud case.    The order issued Monday would allow the government to go after personal property prosecutors say includes a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album and other valuable collectables owned by the quirky former pharmaceutical CEO.

    >>
    •   