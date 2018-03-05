Spokane County detectives recover stolen jewelry. Is it yours?

On February 27, Spokane Valley Investigative United detectives were surveilling 26-year-old Vyacheslav B. Znovets after they developed information that he was a suspect in trafficking stolen property.

They saw him park his car in the area of Center and Upriver Drive. After he left, detectives checked the area and found the front door of a house forced open and the inside ransacked. When they attempted to stop Znovets in his car, he drove off. Deputies stopped the pursuit for the safety of people in the area. Detectives in an unmarked car continued to search for him and found him again a short time later, but were unsuccessful in blocking his way.

Znovets avoided a second attempt to block him near 8th and Park. He fled south on Park Road where he lost control of his car and hit a snow bank in the 2000 block, and got stuck. Znovets fled on foot into the woods with Detective Jeff Thurman, and soon after Detective Sean Walter, giving chase. Znovets was uncooperative when he was captured and continued to reach toward his waistband area during a struggle. Strikes were applied to gain compliance and he was eventually placed in handcuffs.

Deputies searched him and found a knife in his waistband. They identified the knife as one stolen during a burglary in Liberty Lake. Detectives immediately obtained a search warrant for Znovet's house and searched it. During the search they detained six people inside the house.

One of the people detained was 26-year-old Marina A. Florianovich. During the investigation, Detectives had determined Florianovich pawned stolen property from a Liberty Lake burglary.

One man who was outside, who was later identified as 31-year-old Vitaliy A. Budimir, attempted to run off on foot. He threw methamphetamine, heroin, and a drug pipe before he was caught and arrested.

During a thorough search of the residence, Detectives recovered numerous additional items identified as stolen during the Liberty Lake burglary. They also recovered an estimated $10,000 in suspected stolen jewelry in addition to several precious stones which appeared to have been removed from their settings.

After receiving medical attention Znovets was booked into jail on two counts of residential burglary, attempting to elude a police vehicle, two counts of traffic in stolen property, second degree theft and a DOC warrant.

Florianovich was charged with Trafficking Stolen Property 2nd Degree and Budimir was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both were released the next day on their own recognizance after their court appearance. Znovets vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was requested and served the next day. Investigators located approximately $6,500 worth of stolen property inside.

Investigators believe Znovets would commit daytime burglaries where he would enter residences by forcing one of the doors open and ransack them as he looked for items to steal. He would give the stolen property to his girlfriend, Florianovich, and she would pawn or sell the items. Znovets remains in custody on a $15,000 bond and a DOC hold. Detectives believe there are additional victims who have not yet been identified and they are actively working to identify the owners of the recovered jewelry in these pictures. If you believe any of this pictured jewelry is yours, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10020799.