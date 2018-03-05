Spokane County detectives recover stolen jewelry. Is it yours? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane County detectives recover stolen jewelry. Is it yours?

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

On February 27, Spokane Valley Investigative United detectives were surveilling  26-year-old Vyacheslav B. Znovets after they developed information that he was a suspect in trafficking stolen property.

They saw him park his car in the area of Center and Upriver Drive. After he left, detectives checked the area and found the front door of a house forced open and the inside ransacked. When they attempted to stop Znovets in his car, he drove off. Deputies stopped the pursuit for the safety of people in the area. Detectives in an unmarked car continued to search for him and found him again a short time later, but were unsuccessful in blocking his way.

Znovets avoided a second attempt to block him near 8th and Park. He fled south on Park Road where he lost control of his car and hit a snow bank in the 2000 block, and got stuck.  Znovets fled on foot into the woods with Detective Jeff Thurman, and soon after Detective Sean Walter, giving chase. Znovets was uncooperative when he was captured and continued to reach toward his waistband area during a struggle. Strikes were applied to gain compliance and he was eventually placed in handcuffs.

Deputies searched him and found a knife in his waistband. They identified the knife as one stolen during a burglary in Liberty Lake. Detectives immediately obtained a search warrant for Znovet's house and searched it. During the search they detained six people inside the house. 

One of the people detained was 26-year-old Marina A. Florianovich. During the investigation, Detectives had determined Florianovich pawned stolen property from a Liberty Lake burglary.

One man who was outside, who was later identified as 31-year-old Vitaliy A. Budimir, attempted to run off on foot. He threw methamphetamine, heroin, and a drug pipe before he was caught and arrested. 

During a thorough search of the residence, Detectives recovered numerous additional items identified as stolen during the Liberty Lake burglary. They also recovered an estimated $10,000 in suspected stolen jewelry in addition to several precious stones which appeared to have been removed from their settings.

After receiving medical attention Znovets was booked into jail on two counts of residential burglary, attempting to elude a police vehicle, two counts of traffic in stolen property, second degree theft and a DOC warrant.

Florianovich was charged with Trafficking Stolen Property 2nd Degree and Budimir was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both were released the next day on their own recognizance after their court appearance. Znovets vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was requested and served the next day. Investigators located approximately $6,500 worth of stolen property inside.

Investigators believe Znovets would commit daytime burglaries where he would enter residences by forcing one of the doors open and ransack them as he looked for items to steal. He would give the stolen property to his girlfriend, Florianovich, and she would pawn or sell the items. Znovets remains in custody on a $15,000 bond and a DOC hold. Detectives believe there are additional victims who have not yet been identified and they are actively working to identify the owners of the recovered jewelry in these pictures. If you believe any of this pictured jewelry is yours, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10020799.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-03-06 00:56:35 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

  • Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

    Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-03-02 23:19:25 GMT
    Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from phoneWoman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from phone
    dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she 

    >>

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she 

    >>

  • Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

    Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-03-04 18:50:04 GMT

    (AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.

    >>

    (AP) A Bonney Lake. Washington, police officer was one of two people killed in an avalanche near Cle Elum. The News Tribune reports that 41-year-old Officer James Larsen and 27-year-old Zach Roundtree were killed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after the avalanche hit them while they were snowmobiling near Esmeralda Peak.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane City Council hears public comment on possible Live PD ordinance

    Spokane City Council hears public comment on possible Live PD ordinance

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:14 PM EST2018-03-06 02:14:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is discussing possibly passing an ordinance that would make it hard for the TV show Live PD to film in Spokane.  Some City Council members say the show makes Spokane look bad when it follows deputies arresting people on the street. But Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the show is doing the opposite. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is discussing possibly passing an ordinance that would make it hard for the TV show Live PD to film in Spokane.  Some City Council members say the show makes Spokane look bad when it follows deputies arresting people on the street. But Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the show is doing the opposite. 

    >>

  • Judge orders 'Pharma Bro' to forfeit $7.3M in fraud case

    Judge orders 'Pharma Bro' to forfeit $7.3M in fraud case

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-03-06 01:26:31 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has ordered "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli to forfeit more than $7.3 million in assets in his securities fraud case.    The order issued Monday would allow the government to go after personal property prosecutors say includes a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album and other valuable collectables owned by the quirky former pharmaceutical CEO.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has ordered "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli to forfeit more than $7.3 million in assets in his securities fraud case.    The order issued Monday would allow the government to go after personal property prosecutors say includes a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album and other valuable collectables owned by the quirky former pharmaceutical CEO.

    >>

  • Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-03-06 00:56:35 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>
    •   