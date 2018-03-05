Othello man busted for stealing gas from church van

Surveillance video helped catch a gas thief in the act Sunday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports a 22-year-old Othello man was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of trespassing and theft. Deputies say Jarred T. Eddy was caught on surveillance video siphoning gas in a church parking lot.

Late Sunday evening a man trespassed at the Gethsemane Pentecostal Church parking lot on S. Andes Road. He was seen stealing gas out of a church transportation van. He was later identified as Eddy, and deputies took him into custody after an investigation.

He's now in the Adams County Jail.