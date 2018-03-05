Spokane Police: Woman escapes after being held at knife-point on Centennial Trail

Spokane Police are investigating an assault that took place on the Centennial Trail in downtown Spokane. A woman was walking the trail when a man grabbed her and held her at knife point. After a brief struggle, the woman was able to get free and run away.

Officers responded to the area of the Monroe Street Bridge just after noon on Monday. A woman reported that she was walking the Centennial Trail and a man came up from behind and grabbed her. The man tried to drag her off the trail and had a large knife with him. After some struggle and screaming, the man let her go and she was able to get away.

Officers searched the area and did not locate the man.

The description of the suspect is fairly limited. He is a white or possibly native man with black hair. He is shorter and stocky and had a large knife. There was no clothing description provided.

Police say the call is a reminder for those on the trail to be vigilant. Officers say if possible, run or walk in pairs and carry pepper spray.

If you notice anything suspicious call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.