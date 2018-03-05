Sheriff: Body skier killed in Methow Valley avalanche recovered

Rescue personnel were able to reach the body of a man killed in an avalanche Sunday. They used a helicopter to airlift the man from the mountain and down to the ground crews stationed at the scene.

Coroner Dave Rodriguez will be dealing with the victim and will be releasing additional information on what occurred and the name of the victim.

Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers says four skiers were caught in the slide Sunday afternoon. The other three were able to locate the fourth using his avalanche beacon, but they couldn't recover his body.



Search and rescue teams tried to get to the area Sunday but extreme avalanche danger held them back. Rogers said Monday that the dangerous conditions also prevented teams from going in on foot Monday, but that they were able to reach the body by helicopter.



Avalanches have claimed several lives in Washington recently. Two teenage snowshoers and three snowmobilers have been killed in avalanches since late last month, including a Bonney Lake police officer who was killed near Cle Elum on Saturday.

