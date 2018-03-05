Judge orders 'Pharma Bro' to forfeit $7.3M in fraud case

Judge orders 'Pharma Bro' to forfeit $7.3M in fraud casePosted: Updated:
Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting
Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone
Police officer was 1 of 2 killed in avalanche near Cle Elum
Spokane County detectives recover stolen jewelry. Is it yours?
Spokane Police: Woman escapes after being held at knife-point on Centennial Trail
Man brandishing machete taken into custody by SPD
Man brandishing machete taken into custody by SPDSpokane Police Department has taken a man into custody who was brandishing a machete just off Division near Mayfair and Rockwell. Law enforcement says that he was threatening himself and no one was hurt. The man also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.>>Spokane Police Department has taken a man into custody who was brandishing a machete just off Division near Mayfair and Rockwell. Law enforcement says that he was threatening himself and no one was hurt. The man also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.>>
Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out
Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out
SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.>>
Spokane City Council hears public comment on possible Live PD ordinance
Spokane City Council hears public comment on possible Live PD ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is discussing possibly passing an ordinance that would make it hard for the TV show Live PD to film in Spokane. Some City Council members say the show makes Spokane look bad when it follows deputies arresting people on the street. But Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the show is doing the opposite.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is discussing possibly passing an ordinance that would make it hard for the TV show Live PD to film in Spokane. Some City Council members say the show makes Spokane look bad when it follows deputies arresting people on the street. But Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the show is doing the opposite.>>
Judge orders 'Pharma Bro' to forfeit $7.3M in fraud case
3 day care workers charged with giving children melatonin
Sheriff: Body skier killed in Methow Valley avalanche recovered
Othello man busted for stealing gas from church van
Man arrested after stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy
