Spokane City Council hears public comment on possible Live PD ordinance

The Spokane City Council is discussing possibly passing an ordinance that would make it hard for the TV show Live PD to film in Spokane.

Some City Council members say the show makes Spokane look bad when it follows deputies arresting people on the street.

But Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the show is doing the opposite. He says it showcases how dedicated his deputies are and allows them to be transparent in our community.

"Rather than try to pass an ordinance trying to ban Live PD or restrict it, let's pass an ordinance that we're going to try to help people end this cycle of homelessness, end the cycle of drug abuse and end the cycle of not having adequate mental health treatment in this community," Knezovich said.

Still, Council President Ben Stuckart says the show is only bringing negative attention to the county and the city.

"They are all detrimental to our ability to attract people to live here," Stuckart said, "People don't differentiate between the lines of Spokane Valley and Spokane."

City Council is expected to take public comment on the ordinance Monday night.