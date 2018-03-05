Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

Stacy Blevins, Kuhlman's aunt, says her nephew, who has depression and may have been off his medication, was acting strangely Sunday and then somehow obtained a gun belonging to is grandfather -- who called police for help.

When officers Michael Hutter and Eric Clark arrived, Blevins says there was a confused grab for guns in the doorway. Brandon, according to his aunt, fired first, with her dad, Brandon's grandfather, caught in the middle.

"That's when I guess my nephew started shooting and they started shooting back," Blevins said. "He can hear my nephew say, 'Someone call an ambulance, I'm dying' and then heard my nephew fall. It's horrible and I'm so sorry for the officers that got shot, but that could have gone down a whole different way."

Blevins says Brandon's grandfather suffered a heart attack during the course of the shooting, but was strong enough later to relate to her what happened.