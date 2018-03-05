North Idaho dealing with yet another officer shooting, total now - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

North Idaho dealing with yet another officer shooting, total now six since 2015

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SANDPOINT, Idaho -

The two police officers shot in Sandpoint early Monday morning are the fifth and sixth in North Idaho in less than three years.

Eric Clark and Mike Hutter were both shot in the line of duty at 3:10 a.m. while responding to a call in Ridley Village.

According to the Sandpoint Police Department, Officer Hutter was shot in the leg and chest. He was treated at Bonner General Hospital Monday morning and released. Officer Clark was shot in the neck and left hand.  He was transported to Kootenai Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries. He has undergone two surgeries and is in recovery.

The shooting is the second in less than a week involving an officer in North Idaho. And since 2015, six officers have been shot in the line of duty.

In May of 2015, Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore was shot and killed when his patrol car was stolen.

In January of 2017, two Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot while serving an arrest warrant in Blanchard.

And just last Tuesday, Coeur d'Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley was shot while serving an arrest warrant.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-06 07:21:57 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

  • Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

    Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-03-02 23:19:25 GMT
    Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from phoneWoman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from phone
    dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.dangers of downloading apps from illegitimate sites.

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she 

    >>

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she 

    >>

  • Spokane Police: Woman escapes after being held at knife-point on Centennial Trail

    Spokane Police: Woman escapes after being held at knife-point on Centennial Trail

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:06 PM EST2018-03-06 00:06:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating an assault that took place on the Centennial Trail in downtown Spokane. A woman was walking the trail when a man grabbed her and held her at knife point. After a brief struggle, the woman was able to get free and run away. Officers responded to the area of the Monroe Street Bridge just after noon on Monday.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating an assault that took place on the Centennial Trail in downtown Spokane. A woman was walking the trail when a man grabbed her and held her at knife point. After a brief struggle, the woman was able to get free and run away. Officers responded to the area of the Monroe Street Bridge just after noon on Monday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-06 07:21:57 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:20 AM EST2018-03-06 07:20:58 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th.

    >>

  • DACA deadline for US immigrants arrives with less urgency

    DACA deadline for US immigrants arrives with less urgency

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-03-06 06:00:06 GMT

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - A program that temporarily shields hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation was scheduled to end Monday but court orders have forced the Trump administration to keep issuing renewals. That removed some of the urgency of a hard deadline, but advocates weren't letting up in their efforts to get permanent protection. 

    >>

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - A program that temporarily shields hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation was scheduled to end Monday but court orders have forced the Trump administration to keep issuing renewals. That removed some of the urgency of a hard deadline, but advocates weren't letting up in their efforts to get permanent protection. 

    >>
    •   