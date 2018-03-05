North Idaho dealing with yet another officer shooting, total now six since 2015

The two police officers shot in Sandpoint early Monday morning are the fifth and sixth in North Idaho in less than three years.

Eric Clark and Mike Hutter were both shot in the line of duty at 3:10 a.m. while responding to a call in Ridley Village.

According to the Sandpoint Police Department, Officer Hutter was shot in the leg and chest. He was treated at Bonner General Hospital Monday morning and released. Officer Clark was shot in the neck and left hand. He was transported to Kootenai Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries. He has undergone two surgeries and is in recovery.

The shooting is the second in less than a week involving an officer in North Idaho. And since 2015, six officers have been shot in the line of duty.

In May of 2015, Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore was shot and killed when his patrol car was stolen.

In January of 2017, two Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot while serving an arrest warrant in Blanchard.

And just last Tuesday, Coeur d'Alene Police Officer Charles Hatley was shot while serving an arrest warrant.