Republicans want Trump to back off his tariff proposal

WASHINGTON -

Republican allies of President Donald Trump are pleading with him to back off his threat of turning to international tariffs, but Trump says he won't.
  
Trump says Canada and Mexico will not be spared from his plans for special import taxes on steel and aluminum. He's holding out the possibility of later exempting the longstanding friends if they agree to better terms for the U.S. in revising the North American Free Trade Agreement.
  
House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans worry that such tariffs would spark a trade war. Ryan is urging the White House not to go forward with the plan.
  
Republican leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee have circulated a letter opposing Trump's proposed tariffs, and GOP congressional leaders suggest they might attempt to prevent them.

  • Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

  • Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she 

  • Spokane Police: Woman escapes after being held at knife-point on Centennial Trail

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating an assault that took place on the Centennial Trail in downtown Spokane. A woman was walking the trail when a man grabbed her and held her at knife point. After a brief struggle, the woman was able to get free and run away. Officers responded to the area of the Monroe Street Bridge just after noon on Monday.

  • Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th.

  • DACA deadline for US immigrants arrives with less urgency

    SAN DIEGO (AP) - A program that temporarily shields hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation was scheduled to end Monday but court orders have forced the Trump administration to keep issuing renewals. That removed some of the urgency of a hard deadline, but advocates weren't letting up in their efforts to get permanent protection. 

