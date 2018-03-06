Oregon man sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Oregon man sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies

PORTLAND, Ore. -

An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle.
  
Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.
  
Oregon law allows residents to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18.
  
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tyler Watson's lawsuit filed Monday claims he faced age discrimination from Dick's and Walmart. The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed over the new gun policies.
  
Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the retailer will defend its new policy. A representative from Dick's hasn't responded to a request for comment.
  
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

