Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks 'perfection' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks 'perfection'

WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is denying his White House is chaotic but says more staff will leave as he seeks "perfection."
  
Trump tweets Tuesday: "The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision." Trump says: I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!"


  The president was pushing back against news report the White House is again being consumed by dysfunction and disarray.
  
Trump last week made a surprise announcement he was slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. His communications director abruptly announced her resignation, and questions persist about the longevity of other top White House aides.

  • Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

  • Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

  • Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone

    PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she 

  • Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks 'perfection'

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is denying his White House is chaotic but says more staff will leave as he seeks "perfection."    Trump tweets Tuesday: "The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision." 

  • Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th.

