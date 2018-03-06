Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks 'perfection'Posted: Updated:
Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out
SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.>>
Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.>>
Woman sues T-Mobile store employee who stole sex video from her phone
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is suing a former T-Mobile employee who stole a sex video off her cellphone by emailing it to himself using her account, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Keely Hightower had taken her phone to a T-Mobile store in Pinellas Park last May. When the employee took an unusually long time to return the phone, she tells the Times that she checked her apps to make sure everything was alright. When she>>
Oregon man sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle. Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.>>
Spokane County detectives recover stolen jewelry. Is it yours?
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On February 27, Spokane Valley Investigative United detectives were surveilling 26-year-old Vyacheslav B. Znovets after they developed information that he was a suspect in trafficking stolen property. They saw him park his car in the area of Center and Upriver Drive.>>
3 day care workers charged with giving children melatonin
DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) - Police in suburban Chicago say three day care workers are charged with giving children gummy bears containing the sleep aid melatonin. Des Plaines police said Monday that officers were called to Kiddie Junction on Friday. Police said the children were given the melatonin "in an effort to calm them down before nap time.">>
Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks 'perfection'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is denying his White House is chaotic but says more staff will leave as he seeks "perfection." Trump tweets Tuesday: "The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision.">>
Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th.>>
DACA deadline for US immigrants arrives with less urgency
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A program that temporarily shields hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation was scheduled to end Monday but court orders have forced the Trump administration to keep issuing renewals. That removed some of the urgency of a hard deadline, but advocates weren't letting up in their efforts to get permanent protection.>>
N. Carolina city wants all video released showing officer beating accused jaywalker
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina city has asked that all police body camera footage of white officer beating a black man accused of jaywalking last year be released. The Citizen Times reports Asheville City Attorney Robin Currin filed a petition Monday with Buncombe County Superior Court requesting the release of all footage related to the August arrest of 33-year-old Johnnie Jermaine Rush.>>
Oregon man sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle. Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.>>
Republicans want Trump to back off his tariff proposal
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican allies of President Donald Trump are pleading with him to back off his threat of turning to international tariffs, but Trump says he won't. Trump says Canada and Mexico will not be spared from his plans for special import taxes on steel and aluminum. He's holding out the possibility of later exempting the longstanding friends if they agree to better terms for the U.S. in revising the North American Free Trade Agreement.>>
Spokane City Council passes "Live PD" ordinance 5-1
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane City Council has passed an ordinance tightening restrictions against police reality shows like Live PD or COPS. The ordinance passed 5-1 after a lengthy public comment session. Council member Mike Fagan voted against the ordinance and Council member Candace Mumm was absent Monday.>>
West Virginia teacher strike headed for a 9th day
CHARLESTON W. Va. (AP) - Striking teachers in West Virginia delivered yet another message to lawmakers Monday by packing the state Capitol to capacity, the eighth school day of the walkout. The show of support by thousands didn't immediately sway the lawmakers, who failed to agree on a 5 percent pay raise that would end the strike, forcing districts to cancel school again Tuesday.>>
North Idaho dealing with yet another officer shooting, total now six since 2015
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The two police officers shot in Sandpoint early Monday morning are the fifth and sixth in North Idaho in less than three years. Eric Clark and Mike Hutter were both shot in the line of duty at 3:10 a.m. while responding to a call in Ridley Village. According to the Sandpoint Police Department, Officer Hutter was shot in the leg and chest. He was treated at Bonner General Hospital Monday morning and released. Officer Clark was shot in the neck and left hand.>>
