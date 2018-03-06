Trump cites 'possible progress' in talks with NKorea

Trump cites 'possible progress' in talks with NKoreaPosted: Updated:
Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out
SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.>>
Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.>>
VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying
KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.>>
Oregon man sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle. Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.>>
Spokane City Council passes "Live PD" ordinance 5-1
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane City Council has passed an ordinance tightening restrictions against police reality shows like Live PD or COPS. The ordinance passed 5-1 after a lengthy public comment session. Council member Mike Fagan voted against the ordinance and Council member Candace Mumm was absent Monday.>>
Spokane County detectives recover stolen jewelry. Is it yours?
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On February 27, Spokane Valley Investigative United detectives were surveilling 26-year-old Vyacheslav B. Znovets after they developed information that he was a suspect in trafficking stolen property. They saw him park his car in the area of Center and Upriver Drive.>>
Idaho high school bans backpacks following threats
CALDWELL, Idaho - A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward. According to the school, students will be allowed to bring small bags and binders to class.>>
Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work
HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.>>
HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Edwards, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles southwest of Cleveland.>>
Trump cites 'possible progress' in talks with NKorea
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is citing "possible progress" in talks with North Korea, but says it may also be "false hope." Nonetheless, Trump adds that a "serious effort" is being made by all sides.>>
VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying
KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.>>
Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks 'perfection'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is denying his White House is chaotic but says more staff will leave as he seeks "perfection." Trump tweets Tuesday: "The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision.">>
Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 5th.>>
DACA deadline for US immigrants arrives with less urgency
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A program that temporarily shields hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation was scheduled to end Monday but court orders have forced the Trump administration to keep issuing renewals. That removed some of the urgency of a hard deadline, but advocates weren't letting up in their efforts to get permanent protection.>>
N. Carolina city wants all video released showing officer beating accused jaywalker
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina city has asked that all police body camera footage of white officer beating a black man accused of jaywalking last year be released. The Citizen Times reports Asheville City Attorney Robin Currin filed a petition Monday with Buncombe County Superior Court requesting the release of all footage related to the August arrest of 33-year-old Johnnie Jermaine Rush.>>
Oregon man sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle. Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.>>
