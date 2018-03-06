Trump cites 'possible progress' in talks with NKorea - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump cites 'possible progress' in talks with NKorea

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is citing "possible progress" in talks with North Korea, but says it may also be "false hope."
  
Nonetheless, Trump adds that a "serious effort" is being made by all sides.
  
Trump commented Tuesday on Twitter after the South Korean government announced that North Korea has agreed to halt tests of nuclear weapons and missiles if it holds talks with the U.S. on denuclearization. South Korea and North Korea have also agreed to hold summit talks in late April.
  
Trump tweeted: "Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-03-06 03:25:57 GMT
    Brandon Kuhlman/FacebookBrandon Kuhlman/Facebook

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>

  • Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-06 07:21:57 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.

    >>

  • VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-03-06 15:22:00 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Idaho high school bans backpacks following threats

    Idaho high school bans backpacks following threats

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-06 16:34:11 GMT

    CALDWELL, Idaho - A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward. According to the school, students will be allowed to bring small bags and binders to class. 

    >>

    CALDWELL, Idaho - A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward. According to the school, students will be allowed to bring small bags and binders to class. 

    >>

  • Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-03-06 15:35:45 GMT

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.

    >>

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Edwards, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles southwest of Cleveland.

    >>

  • Trump cites 'possible progress' in talks with NKorea

    Trump cites 'possible progress' in talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:27 AM EST2018-03-06 15:27:54 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is citing "possible progress" in talks with North Korea, but says it may also be "false hope." Nonetheless, Trump adds that a "serious effort" is being made by all sides.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is citing "possible progress" in talks with North Korea, but says it may also be "false hope." Nonetheless, Trump adds that a "serious effort" is being made by all sides.

    >>
    •   