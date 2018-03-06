PHOTOS: Santana in Spokane

We can't "Oye cómo va mi ritmo", because the Santana concert already happened, but we sure can "vea cómo fue" thanks to our photographer Reed Schmitt.*

Santana played Spokane this past weekend and as you can imagine, it was smooth. Rob Thomas smooth. No evil ways in the Spokane Arena that night.

The man is a legend and surely knows how to play the guitar better than most on the planet. While, Reed couldn't capture the sound of Santana's guitar, he did capture some images of him playing that guitar. Check them out in the slideshow above. ( MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS )

*Full disclosure: I got C's in high school Spanish and had to rely on Google translate to even come up with "vea cómo fue." If you're fluent (or even semi-fluent) in Spanish and that doesn't make sense to you, my apologies. I was going for "We can't 'Listen How it Goes, my rhythm,' but we sure can 'see how it was.'"

