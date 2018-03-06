Detectives looking to identify 'Driveway Repairman'

Anyone who has information regarding similar incidents, can help confirm the identity of this male or provide information about this vehicle is asked to call Detective Smoldt at 509-477-3193.

Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are trying to find a man they say is reportedly posing as a driveway repairman and scamming homeowners.

Detective Mark Smoldt says the man uses the name "John Mark." They say he contacts homeowners and promises to repair their driveways. After receiving payment, usually $1,500 or more, he never completes the work.

Detective Smoldt says over the last few months, at least three victims have reported incidents where a man contacted them at their home and asked if they would like their driveway repaired.

It is believed "John Mark" could possible be driving a white Ford pickup.

Anyone who has information regarding similar incidents, can help confirm the identity of this male or provide information about this vehicle is asked to call Detective Smoldt at 509-477-3193.