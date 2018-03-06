Spokane Parks and Rec plans to reopen skate ribbon by mid-April

Spokane Parks and Rec plans to reopen skate ribbon by mid-AprilPosted: Updated:
VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying
KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral. Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.>>
Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out
SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.>>
Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work
HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.>>
Sandpoint Police identify officers, suspect involved in shooting
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police have identified the two officers shot Monday morning at a house in Ridley Village as Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark. Both officers were shot.>>
Oregon man sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle. Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.>>
Idaho high school bans backpacks following threats
CALDWELL, Idaho - A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward. According to the school, students will be allowed to bring small bags and binders to class.>>
Washington lawmakers move quickly on police deadly force law
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers are moving quickly to pass a compromise measure that supporters say would make it easier to prosecute police who commit wrongful shootings while still protecting those who make honest mistakes.>>
Washington governor signs bump stock ban
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Sparked by last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas, Washington is the most recent state to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the ban into law Tuesday.>>
Lawmakers ask for new special counsel to probe DOJ "bias"
WASHINGTON (AP) - Two Republican House committee chairmen are calling for a new special counsel to take a broad look at whether Justice Department or FBI employees were biased as they began investigating President Donald Trump's ties to Russia in 2016 and whether there were surveillance abuses as part of that probe.>>
Weeks after school shooting, band to play Carnegie Hall
NEW YORK (AP) - Three weeks after a gunman killed 17 people at their high school, students from Parkland, Florida, are following through with a long-planned Carnegie Hall performance. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wind Symphony is scheduled to play the renowned New York venue Tuesday during a concert featuring high school bands.>>
Spokane Parks and Rec plans to reopen skate ribbon by mid-April
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Parks and Recreation says the Riverfront Park skate ribbon won't reopen in time for ice skating in 2018. Instead, the department says they're focusing on spring and summer activities in the park, with plans to reopen the ribbon by mid-April. During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, spokesperson Leroy Eadie said the weather was too warm to make enough ice to reopen the skate ribbon to ice skating.>>
Virginia driver faces charges after running over himself
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself. Fairfax County Police released dashboard video of Tuesday's incident in which 30-year-old Isaac Bonsu is seen getting out of his car on a residential street in the Alexandria section, a Washington suburb.>>
Detectives looking to identify 'Driveway Repairman'
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are trying to find a man they say is reportedly posing as a driveway repairman and scamming homeowners. Detective Mark Smoldt says the man uses the name "John Mark." They say he contacts homeowners and promises to repair their driveways. After receiving payment, usually $1,500 or more, he never completes the work.>>
PHOTOS: Santana in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - We can't "Oye cómo va mi ritmo", because the Santana concert already happened, but we sure can "vea cómo fue" thanks to our photographer Reed Schmitt. Santana played Spokane this past weekend and as you can imagine, it was smooth. Rob Thomas smooth. No evil ways in the Spokane Arena that night.>>
Graco recalls 36,000 highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart due to fall risk
WASHINGTON - Graco is recalling 36,000 highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart after several reports of children falling. The recall involves Graco's "Table-to-Table, Six-in-One" highchairs.>>
Idaho high school bans backpacks following threats
CALDWELL, Idaho - A high school in southwest Idaho has implemented a policy barring students from bringing backpacks to school. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Caldwell High School announced the backpack ban Monday, citing safety reasons for bringing the policy forward. According to the school, students will be allowed to bring small bags and binders to class.>>
