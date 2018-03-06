Spokane Parks and Rec plans to reopen skate ribbon by mid-April

The Spokane Parks and Recreation says the Riverfront Park skate ribbon won't reopen in time for ice skating in 2018. Instead, the department says they're focusing on spring and summer activities in the park, with plans to reopen the ribbon by mid-April.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, spokesperson Leroy Eadie said the weather was too warm to make enough ice to reopen the skate ribbon to ice skating. Eadie making ice was a challenge given the warmer temperatures. Eadie said the department was "extremely disappointed" that the skate ribbon could not be opened sooner.

Now Spokane Parks and Recreation says they will focus on spring and summer activities in the park including, rollerskating and rollerblading on the ribbon. Eadie also mentioned activities including break dancing and parkour classes, but didn't offer further details on those activities.

You can watch the full press conference below: