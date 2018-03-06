Weeks after school shooting, band to play Carnegie Hall - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Weeks after school shooting, band to play Carnegie Hall

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

Three weeks after a gunman killed 17 people at their high school, students from Parkland, Florida, are following through with a long-planned Carnegie Hall performance.
  
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wind Symphony is scheduled to play the renowned New York venue Tuesday during a concert featuring high school bands.
  
The concert was scheduled before the Feb. 14 massacre. Among those killed was freshman Alex Schachter, who played in the marching band that includes the wind symphony and other groups.
  
The 65-player wind ensemble decided to go ahead with the Carnegie Hall show.
  
It became an uplifting plan in the depths of tragedy. Members say they appreciated spending some time immersed in music.
  
Tuba player Luis Gomez told WCBS-TV that "music is a coping mechanism" for him and probably others.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-03-06 15:22:00 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.  Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.  

    >>

  • Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Family of man killed in shootout with Sandpoint Police speaks out

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-03-06 03:25:57 GMT
    Brandon Kuhlman/FacebookBrandon Kuhlman/Facebook

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho - We're learning more about the man killed by police in a shooting in Sandpoint Monday morning. Officers said Monday that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman. The family of Kuhlman has come forward Monday with an account of what they say led up to the bloodshed.

    >>

  • Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Prosecutor: After boy, 8, shot sister, Ohio mom went back to work

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-03-06 15:35:45 GMT

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again.

    >>

    HAYESVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work, leaving the children alone again. The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Edwards, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles southwest of Cleveland.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Washington lawmakers move quickly on police deadly force law

    Washington lawmakers move quickly on police deadly force law

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:01 PM EST2018-03-07 00:01:35 GMT
    Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers are moving quickly to pass a compromise measure that supporters say would make it easier to prosecute police who commit wrongful shootings while still protecting those who make honest mistakes.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers are moving quickly to pass a compromise measure that supporters say would make it easier to prosecute police who commit wrongful shootings while still protecting those who make honest mistakes.

    >>

  • Washington governor signs bump stock ban

    Washington governor signs bump stock ban

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-03-06 23:51:21 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Sparked by last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas, Washington is the most recent state to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.    Gov. Jay Inslee signed the ban into law Tuesday. 

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Sparked by last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas, Washington is the most recent state to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.    Gov. Jay Inslee signed the ban into law Tuesday. 

    >>

  • Lawmakers ask for new special counsel to probe DOJ "bias"

    Lawmakers ask for new special counsel to probe DOJ "bias"

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:45 PM EST2018-03-06 23:45:32 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Two Republican House committee chairmen are calling for a new special counsel to take a broad look at whether Justice Department or FBI employees were biased as they began investigating President Donald Trump's ties to Russia in 2016 and whether there were surveillance abuses as part of that probe. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Two Republican House committee chairmen are calling for a new special counsel to take a broad look at whether Justice Department or FBI employees were biased as they began investigating President Donald Trump's ties to Russia in 2016 and whether there were surveillance abuses as part of that probe. 

    >>
    •   