Lawmakers ask for new special counsel to probe DOJ "bias"

Two Republican House committee chairmen are calling for a new special counsel to take a broad look at whether Justice Department or FBI employees were biased as they began investigating President Donald Trump's ties to Russia in 2016 and whether there were surveillance abuses as part of that probe.



Reps. Robert Goodlatte of Virginia and Trey Gowdy of South Carolina wrote Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Tuesday asking for the new special counsel.



Republicans have alleged surveillance abuses in the department, releasing a declassified memo last month that detailed the use of political opposition research to obtain a warrant to monitor a former adviser to Trump's campaign. Democrats countered with a memo that said the FBI "made narrow use" of that research.

